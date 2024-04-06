Sniper enthusiasts have been seeking the 5 best snipers in Warzone ever since Season 3 of the Battle Royale dropped. In the vast expanse of Warzone maps, snipers are the best option for players who prefer to take long-range battles instead of sweaty high-octane scuffles in close vicinity. It provides a sense of relief as they can eliminate adversaries from a safe distance.

Hence, mastering snipers in Warzone might be the key to taste victory. Among the plethora of snipers available in Warzone, some stand out due to their stability, damage capabilities, and other factors. To that end, this article will list some of the best snipers players should prefer in Warzone Season 3.

Note: The weapons listed below solely reflect the writer’s opinion and do not follow a particular order

5 best snipers in Warzone Season 3

Below is a list of the best snipers available to dominate the Battle Royale arena in Warzone Season 3.

1) MORS

MORS in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The MORS is the newest sniper introduced in Warzone Season 3. Since its release, the weapon has shown its prowess and ranks among the 5 best snipers in Warzone. It perfectly blends every perk that snipers should have.

Moreover, the gun's high bullet velocity alongside a faster ADS speed made it the meta sniper in the Season 3 of Warzone. Since it debuted recently, MORS doesn’t have much of a drawback statistically. However, judging from the chaos it can create inside the online Warzone lobbies, the developers might nerf it soon.

Best MORS Loadout:

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Stock: Icarus Light Stock

Icarus Light Stock Bolt: Quick Bolt

Quick Bolt Barrel: Crown-50 Barrel

Crown-50 Barrel Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip

2) KATT-AMR

KATT-AMR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The KATT-AMR is one of the meta snipers in Warzone right now. It has performed well over the past couple of seasons and ranks among the 5 best snipers in Warzone. Having the .50 Cal high-velocity bullet as an attachment makes it a formidable weapon to go against. Players with exceptional aim can be an utter nuisance inside the arena with this weapon.

As it has no particular range limitation, players can inflict a powerful blow even from the farthest distance on the map. However, its high recoil compromises stability, therefore, one might need to practice a little bit of control while shooting with this sniper.

Best KATT-AMR Loadout:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Zang-34 Barrel

Zang-34 Barrel Optic: Heinrichter Hybrid Scope

Heinrichter Hybrid Scope Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

3) XRK Stalker

XRK Stalker in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The XRK Stalker sniper first appeared in COD: MW3 and was an integral part of the update in Season 1. It has a greater damage output than most of the snipers available in Warzone. On top of that, the weapon has a fast ADS time allowing players to quick scope even in mid or close terrain high-intensity fights. Hence, whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran, mastering the XRK Stalker could be the key to achieving success in the arena.

Given its high pick rate and other perks, the weapon cements its status among the 5 best snipers in Warzone. Despite being converted into a killing machine with the right set of attachments, its high bullet drop is a major drawback. Players should be careful about this shortcoming and take a strategic approach while wielding the XRK Stalker.

Best XRK Stalker Loadout:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Fission 60 Barrel Optic: Heinrichter Hybrid Scope

Heinrichter Hybrid Scope Ammunition: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds

.50 Cal High Grain Rounds Bolt: XRK Staker Light Bolt

4) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Being available right from the start has made the MCPR-300 suitable for beginners. Due to being quite user-friendly, novices tend to master this weapon very quickly. Hence, it comes under the 5 best snipers available in the Battle Royale.

With the combination of .300 Mag explosive bullets and a high bullet velocity perk, players can destroy an entire enemy squad. Judging from its stats and pick-rate, the MCPR-300 is a great option to excel in Warzone.

Best MCPR-300 Loadout:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: 22” OMX-456

22” OMX-456 Optic: Heinrichter Hybrid Scope

Heinrichter Hybrid Scope Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5 Round Magazine

5) FJX Imperium

FJX Imperium ranks among the 5 best snipers in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Concluding our list of 5 best snipers in Warzone Season 3 is the FJX Imperium. This lethal sniper was first introduced in MW2. It’s a phenomenal weapon that can take down an enemy with one shot from mid or long-range. With the right attachment on board, it can inflict devastating damage.

The sniper rewards players with precise aim and in the right hands, it can wreak havoc inside the arena. However, players should take note of its slow fire rate and inconsistency.

Best FJX Imperium Loadout:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Fahrenheit 29”

Fahrenheit 29” Optic: Heinrichter Hybrid Scope

Heinrichter Hybrid Scope Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Bolt: FJX Blast

That concludes our foray into the 5 best snipers in Warzone Season 3. To read more COD guides and news, check out these articles below: