All gameplay changes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer launch: Perks, field upgrades, killstreaks, and more

The highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer is right around the corner. At launch, players can expect new and enhanced gameplay elements, alongside the reintroduction of fan-favorite movement mechanics like slide cancel and reload cancel. However, with its official release, the developers have introduced some changes to perks, field upgrades, killstreaks, and other gameplay aspects, improving the overall gameplay over the previous Beta version.

Call of Duty has released the Modern Warfare 3 patch notes, which contain all of the important information. This article will cover all of the gameplay changes that players will experience in the MW3 multiplayer at launch.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer's comprehensive gameplay adjustments

It is critical to ensure a balanced gameplay experience, especially in a new release like Modern Warfare 3. The beta phases revealed gameplay and weapon imbalances, requiring developers to make significant improvements. These changes are intended to improve general multiplayer smoothness and balance, hence enhancing the gaming experience for players.

All gameplay adjustments according to the patch notes are mentioned below:

Perks

Demolition Vest

Battle Rage (Tactical) can right now only be restocked once.

Tactical Pads (Boots)

Increased slide velocity, which compensates for the sliding distance advantage.

(Note: A future update will incorporate this modification in the perks description.)

Tac Mask (Gear)

. Players are now immune to the effects of their own Flash Grenades (Tactical)

Field Upgrades

Trophy System

It will no longer be possible to target and destroy the Mosquito Drone (Killstreak).

Med Box

Players can now deploy Med Box to reduce healing delays for both themselves and their teammates.

(Description updated to more accurately represent functionality.)

Killstreaks

Announcer voicelines will now play when an enemy Killstreak is activated, as expected.

Guardian-SC

Reduction in the number of Guardian-SCs that teammates own.

Increased environmental audio occlusion.

Fixed a bug that made a player's HUD vanish until they respawned after being stunned.

Counter UAV

The error message "Not enough space to call in" will no longer appear to players when they activate within interior areas.

Juggernaut Recon

Reduction in magazine capacity by 60% from 20 rounds to 8 shots.

Vehicles

NSTV

Improved handling on slippery surfaces thanks to increased traction.

That concludes all gameplay changes arriving in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer that players need to know.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will have different release timing based on platform and location. Console players will experience the launch at various times across different regions, starting in New Zealand on November 10 at 12 am GMT+13. Meanwhile, PC users will have a fixed release on November 9 at 9 pm PT.

