All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play changes in Season 5: New restrictions, rewards, and more

The official patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 have been revealed. Among the various tweaks and adjustments, the Ranked Play mode has seen some exciting changes, including new weapon restrictions, rewards, and more. The forthcoming update will contain a boatload of new content, such as new maps, weapons, events, and modes, as well as some weapon modifications and gameplay changes to make the title more balanced.

This article will go through all of the new modifications that have been added in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play so that players may remain up to date and get used to the new changes before hopping into the competitive scenario.

New weapon restrictions have been added in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

With the release of Season 5, the title added two new weapons, which are restricted in Ranked Play since these weapons must be evaluated and sufficient data must be collected to determine whether the guns are well-balanced in the competitive scene and do not overpower or underpower the current weapon collection.

New Season 05 Restrictions

Assault Rifle: FR Avancer

Sniper Rifle: Carrack .300

Returning Restrictions in addition to the CDL Competitive Settings

Assault Rifle: Tempus Razorback

SMG: ISO 45

Shotgun: MX Guardian

Melee: Tonfa

Weapon attachment: Corvus Torch Underbarrel

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards

A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!



The Warzone Season 05 update launches at 9AM PST! A new event - Faction Showdown, two new Modes - Fort Resurgence and Armored Royale, Quality of Life additions, new Ranked Play and Champion's Quest Rewards, and more!

Players will be able to earn interesting rewards by playing and winning matches during their Season 5 Ranked Play journey The more victories they have, the more rewards they will receive.

5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker

‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm

‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal

‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen

‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo

End of Season Division rewards

After each Season concludes, gamers will be rewarded with Skill Division awards corresponding to their best-attained Division during that Season.

Skill Division Skins

Top 250: Finish a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division to unlock the ' Top 250 Competitor ' Skin. To be eligible for this reward, players must be in the Division at the end of the season.

Finish a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division to unlock the ' ' Skin. To be eligible for this reward, players must be in the Division at the end of the season. Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor,’ ‘Platinum Competitor,’ ‘Diamond Competitor,’ ‘Crimson Competitor,’ or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards

Players will continue to earn Emblems connected with their highest-earned Division beginning in Season 05. Those who reach Gold or higher will receive a new reward each season where they previously got a Weapon Charm. Season 05 will contain a new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.

Season 5 rewards are as follows:

Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.

Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card

‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem

‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver: Emblem

Emblem Bronze: Emblem

Furthermore, the player who finishes Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Season 5 at number #1 on the Top 250 Leaderboard will be rewarded with an unrivaled, unique Calling Card and Emblem, bestowing upon them the ultimate sense of success and prestige within the community.

Call of Duty



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty Warzone and MWII: Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event, New Faction Showdown Event, Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch, 50 years of hip-hop celebration

Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.