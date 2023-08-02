All Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play changes in Season 5: New restrictions, rewards, and more

The official patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 have been revealed. Among the various tweaks and adjustments, the Ranked Play mode has seen some exciting changes, including new weapon restrictions, rewards, and more. The forthcoming update will contain a boatload of new content, such as new maps, weapons, events, and modes, as well as some weapon modifications and gameplay changes to make the title more balanced.
This article will go through all of the new modifications that have been added in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play so that players may remain up to date and get used to the new changes before hopping into the competitive scenario.
New weapon restrictions have been added in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play
With the release of Season 5, the title added two new weapons, which are restricted in Ranked Play since these weapons must be evaluated and sufficient data must be collected to determine whether the guns are well-balanced in the competitive scene and do not overpower or underpower the current weapon collection.
New Season 05 Restrictions
- Assault Rifle: FR Avancer
- Sniper Rifle: Carrack .300
Returning Restrictions in addition to the CDL Competitive Settings
- Assault Rifle: Tempus Razorback
- SMG: ISO 45
- Shotgun: MX Guardian
- Melee: Tonfa
- Weapon attachment: Corvus Torch Underbarrel
Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards
Players will be able to earn interesting rewards by playing and winning matches during their Season 5 Ranked Play journey The more victories they have, the more rewards they will receive.
- 5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo
End of Season Division rewards
After each Season concludes, gamers will be rewarded with Skill Division awards corresponding to their best-attained Division during that Season.
Skill Division Skins
- Top 250: Finish a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division to unlock the 'Top 250 Competitor' Skin. To be eligible for this reward, players must be in the Division at the end of the season.
- Gold - Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor,’ ‘Platinum Competitor,’ ‘Diamond Competitor,’ ‘Crimson Competitor,’ or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
Seasonal Division Rewards
Players will continue to earn Emblems connected with their highest-earned Division beginning in Season 05. Those who reach Gold or higher will receive a new reward each season where they previously got a Weapon Charm. Season 05 will contain a new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.
Season 5 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards.
- Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
Furthermore, the player who finishes Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Season 5 at number #1 on the Top 250 Leaderboard will be rewarded with an unrivaled, unique Calling Card and Emblem, bestowing upon them the ultimate sense of success and prestige within the community.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.