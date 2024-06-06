The best audio settings in Warzone Season 4 will help you hear in-game sounds clearly and pinpoint the location of your enemies easily. In the battle royale title, just like your loadout, your audio settings play a crucial role in determining the outcome of a gunfight and even a match. Audio is more than just an element of immersion as it provides crucial information about what's going on around you.
In the battle royale shooter, this is extremely important to get your sound settings right. Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best audio settings in Warzone in Season 4.
What are the best audio settings in Warzone Season 4?
Here are the best audio settings in Warzone Season 4:
Global
- Audio Mix: Headphones Bass Boost
- Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device
- Speaker Output: Stereo
Volumes
- Master Game Volume: As per preference.
- Gameplay Music Volume: 0
- Dialogue Volume: 50
- Effects Volume: 100
- Cinematic Music Volume: 0
- Wartracks Volume: 0
- Voice Chat Volume: As per preference but a lower value is recommended.
Voice Chat
- Voice Chat: On
- Game Voice Channel: All Lobby
- Last Words Voice Chat: On
- Proximity Chat: On
- Voice Chat Device (PC only): Default System Device
Microphone
- Microphone Mode (PC only): Push to Talk
- Push to Talk: As per preference.
- Open Mic Sensitivity: 70
- Mute Yourself When Connecting to Channel: On
- Microphone Level: As per preference.
- Microphone Test: Off
Subtitles
- Subtitles: All Off
- Subtitles Size: Default
- Subtitles Background Opacity: 0
Functionality
- Mono Audio: Off
- Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On
- War Tracks as a Passenger: Off
- Juggernaut Music: Off
- Hit Marker Sound Effects: As per preference.
- Mute Game When Minimized: Off
Using these settings will provide you with the best possible audio experience in Warzone. They are curated for clear footstep sounds, correct directional audio, and an overall immersive experience.
That covers the best audio settings in Warzone Season 4. Please note that audio is a preferential aspect of video games and one's hardware as well as preference will play a major role in determining the output quality.
These settings are targetted for the average Warzone player and they may not be up to your taste or not tuned to your particular audio device. Hence, start out with these settings and then change them as per your requirements.
