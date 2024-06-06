The best audio settings in Warzone Season 4 will help you hear in-game sounds clearly and pinpoint the location of your enemies easily. In the battle royale title, just like your loadout, your audio settings play a crucial role in determining the outcome of a gunfight and even a match. Audio is more than just an element of immersion as it provides crucial information about what's going on around you.

In the battle royale shooter, this is extremely important to get your sound settings right. Hence, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best audio settings in Warzone in Season 4.

What are the best audio settings in Warzone Season 4?

Best audio settings in Warzone Season 4 explored (Image via Activision)

Here are the best audio settings in Warzone Season 4:

Audio Mix: Headphones Bass Boost

Headphones Bass Boost Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device : Default System Device

: Default System Device Speaker Output: Stereo

Volumes

Master Game Volume: As per preference.

As per preference. Gameplay Music Volume : 0

: 0 Dialogue Volume : 50

: 50 Effects Volume : 100

: 100 Cinematic Music Volume : 0

: 0 Wartracks Volume : 0

: 0 Voice Chat Volume: As per preference but a lower value is recommended.

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Last Words Voice Chat : On

: On Proximity Chat : On

: On Voice Chat Device (PC only): Default System Device

Microphone

Microphone Mode (PC only) : Push to Talk

: Push to Talk Push to Talk: As per preference.

As per preference. Open Mic Sensitivity: 70

70 Mute Yourself When Connecting to Channel : On

: On Microphone Level : As per preference.

: As per preference. Microphone Test: Off

Subtitles

Subtitles: All Off

All Off Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Functionality

Mono Audio : Off

: Off Reduce Tinnitus Sound : On

: On War Tracks as a Passenger : Off

: Off Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects : As per preference.

: As per preference. Mute Game When Minimized: Off

Using these settings will provide you with the best possible audio experience in Warzone. They are curated for clear footstep sounds, correct directional audio, and an overall immersive experience.

That covers the best audio settings in Warzone Season 4. Please note that audio is a preferential aspect of video games and one's hardware as well as preference will play a major role in determining the output quality.

These settings are targetted for the average Warzone player and they may not be up to your taste or not tuned to your particular audio device. Hence, start out with these settings and then change them as per your requirements.

