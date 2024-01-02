Best LMG loadout in MW3 Zombies

Light Machine Guns (LMGs) are some of the best picks for your adventures in MW3 Zombies. They have a high magazine capacity, deal a fat stack of damage, and, when Pack-a-Punched, are one of the scariest weapons to wield in the game. While the Zombies mode offers a wide range of LMGs, the DG-58 stands out from the rest. However, to make this Light Machine Gun truly shine, you need to pair it with the right attachments.

You can check out the list of best DG-58 attachments below and use them to get optimum performance from the weapon.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best DG-58 LMG loadout in MW3 Zombies?

DG-58 loadout MW3Z (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@Doughnuts)

This MW3 Zombies loadout ensures that the DG-58 has great accuracy even without aiming down sights (ADS). It will allow you to have an easier time taking down zombies with the weapon. With the prescribed attachments, you will possess greater mobility and handling with the LMG equipped.

Here is the list of attachments that you can pair with the DG-58:

Muzzle: S-37C DL Breacher Device

S-37C DL Breacher Device Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam-5

Corvus PEQ Beam-5 Stock: Extended TP-9 Buttplate

Extended TP-9 Buttplate Comb: 5GN TAC-COMB

5GN TAC-COMB Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

The S-37C DL Breacher Device will significantly increase your melee damage, which comes in handy when diving headfirst into a wave of zombies. It will also boost your movement accuracy.

The Corvus PEQ Beam-5, paired with the Bruen Warrior Grip, will boost your hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil control. It will help you take down zombies without aiming down sights.

The Extended TP-9 Buttplate will ensure you have a great tac-stance spread and better directional recoil control. You will also simultaneously have better control over the gun's erratic kick.

The 5GN TAC-COMB will help you get a faster sprint-to-fire speed and help ADS faster. This comes in clutch when you need to switch to your sights, allowing you to have better reactivity to incoming attacks.

Best DG-58 class setup and perks in MW3 Zombies

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Thermite Grenade

Thermite Grenade Tactical: Decoy Grenade

Decoy Grenade Field Equipment: Aether Shroud

How to unlock DG-58 in MW3 Zombies

This Light Machine Gun can be unlocked via the armory, which you get access to upon reaching Player Level 25 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Best secondary to DG-58 in MW3 Zombies

You are recommended to pair this LMG with the TYR Pistol. The TYR has proven its mettle on the battlefield and is considered one of the best secondaries that you can carry into your adventures in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

For more guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.