Best Shotguns in Warzone Season 1 reloaded, complete ranked list

Shotguns are powerful weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, particularly effective in confined spaces and close-quarters combat, best inside buildings. They excel as secondary weapons and are ideal for aggressive players, allowing them to confidently engage enemies at close range and eliminate them swiftly with well-placed shots. The latest version of the battle royale includes a variety of shotguns, featuring both MW3 exclusives and carry-forward weapons from MW2.

However, selecting the best shotgun can be confusing due to nerfs that can significantly alter their effectiveness. For example, Lockwood 300 was once dominant on the battlefield, capable of one-shotting enemies. However, recent nerfs, including the disabling of the Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment, have completely altered its performance.

This article will provide a complete ranked list of shotguns available in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

Best Shotguns in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded ranked list

Warzone currently features nine shotguns, and here is the ranked list from best to worst in Season 1 Reloaded.

Lockwood 680 KV Broadside Haymaker MX Guardian Expedite 12 Riveter Lockwood 300 Bryson 800 Bryson 890

Top 3 Shotgun loadouts in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Among shotguns, the carry-forward options outperform the new ones, with two out of the top three from MW2.

3) Haymaker

Haymaker in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Haymaker is a semi-automatic shotgun known for its rapid-fire rate, making it deadly in close-quarter encounters. With this weapon in hand, you can confidently engage in indoor fights.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Magazine: 20 Round Drum

The Bryson Improved Choke muzzle allows for tighter pellet spread, improved hipfire and Tac stance spread, and increased damage range. Additionally, the Imperator Long Barrel enhances bullet velocity and extends damage range, enabling a bit more distant engagements.

The Bruen Bastion Angled Grip offers improved hipfire and Tac stance spread, aiming idle sway, firing aim stability, and aim walking steadiness. Meanwhile, the 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath ammunition provides blistering magnesium pellets that ignite targets, dealing severe damage over time.

2) KV Broadside

KV Broadside loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/ItzEpic)

The KV Broadside is also a semi-automatic shotgun that inflicts high damage at close range, making it excellent for aggressive playstyles. It is known as one of the fastest-shooting shotguns, making it ideal for close-quarters engagements.

Recommended build:

Barrel: ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Laser: Schlager Ulo-66 Laser

Schlager Ulo-66 Laser Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

The ZLR Sport-8 barrel offers increased weight and length, enhancing recoil control, hipfire accuracy, bullet velocity, damage range, and gun kick control. Additionally, the Schlager Ulo-66 Laser enhances hip recoil control and hip fire and Tac stance spread.

The VLK Stockless improves movement speed, ADS speed, sprint speed, and hip recoil control. Finally, the Dashbolt 60 bolt attachment boosts the fire rate.

1) Lockwood 680

Lockwood 680 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Lockwood 680 is currently the best shotgun in the game because of its high damage output and the ability to hold corners. Additionally, this shotgun has great mobility for quick traversing, which is ideal for clearing buildings and pushing enemies.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Guard: Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard

Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Bolt: Express Light Bolt

The Bryson Improved Choke tightens pellet spread, increases hipfire and tac stance spread, and extends damage range. The Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel boosts recoil control, bullet velocity, aiming idle sway, and damage range.

The Matuzek Xray Skeletonized Guard boosts mobility by enhancing movement speed, sprint speed, and rechambering speed. The Sawed-Off Mod stock improves sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and ADS speed.

Finally, the Express Light Bolt boosts the rechambering speed.

