Using the best SMG loadout in Black Ops 6 will make you near-invincible in close-range fights. Currently, the C9 sub-machine gun stands out to be the best close-proximity weapon to wreak havoc in a BO6 online lobby. The cult-classic MP5 weapon from the COD franchise is making its comeback as the C9. You can get your hands on this classic SMG weapon right after opening the game.

C9 features an average recoil and a decent rate of fire that can shred enemies from a moderate distance. Even if players don't need to fulfill any additional criteria to unlock the weapon, it’ll come with no attachments. Using a handful of attachments makes it easier for you to use the C9 to its fullest. It’ll help you remove additional kickbacks and movement restrictions from your weapon.

Keeping that in mind, this article will shed some light on a brief guide about the best SMG loadout in Black Ops 6. Our BO6 SMG loadout will aim toward lowering the weapon’s recoil to make it more accessible for all sorts of players.

Trending

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Building the best SMG loadout in Black Ops 6

Guide to building the best BO6 SMG loadout (Image via Activision)

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the attachments of the best SMG loadout in Black Ops 6:

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Recoil Springs Magazine: Extended Mag I

Below are the descriptions of all the attachments and how they’ll help the C9 to be the best SMG:

Having the Ported Compensator as the muzzle attachment will help drastically enhance your first shot recoil control. It’ll also slightly reduce your vertical recoil control with the sub-machine gun. We highly recommend you use the Long Barrel as a barrel attachment. This will help you increase the weapon’s damage range and ensure a lower TTK (time to kill) even from a huge distance.

Read More: BO6 open beta countdown: Start time, platforms, and more

Meanwhile, a deadly combination of Vertical Foregrip and Recoil Springs as under barrel and fire mods respectively will help you massively reduce both vertical and horizontal recoil, making it more controllable during intense fights. Lastly, as the name suggests, the Extended Mag I attachment will increase your magazine capacity from 30 to 40. It’ll allow you to shred more bullets even in an intense fight scenario.

Top Perks and Equipment for the best SMG loadout in Black Ops 6

Here are the best Perks and Equipment for the C9 SMG loadout in BO6:

Perk 1: Assasin

Assasin Perk 2: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Enforcer

Enforcer Equipment 1: Semtex

Semtex Equipment 2: Stim Shot

That sums up the best SMG loadout in Black Ops 6. As mentioned, the C9 SMG can easily be considered as the best close-range weapon in-game in the current meta. However, if the C9 SMG loadout isn’t up your alley, we recommend you check our guide on the best Jackal PDW loadout in BO6.

For more news and guides related to Activision’s brand-new FPS, check out Sportskeeda’s Black Ops 6 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback