Best Warzone 2 Ranked Play loadout after the September 6 update

With the September 6 update underway for Warzone 2's Ranked Play, it's time to give everyone's old loadouts some upgrades. This recent patch came with numerous bug fixes and gun-balance changes. Two weapons that were affected the most were the RPK and Cronen Squall. Both guns were nerfed, putting them in line with other weapons in their respective classes.

This wasn't the first time these two guns were debuffed. Just prior to this September 6 update's launch, the RPK and Cronen were nerfed in Season 5's Reloaded patch. As their viability is in a downward spiral, other weapons in WZ2 have taken center stage. One such firearm is the M4 Assault Rifle.

This guide will take a closer look at the best M4 loadout in Warzone Ranked mode after September 6's update.

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 Ranked Play after the September 6 update

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 RP explored (Image via Activision)

In the September 6 Warzone 2 update, it is advised to use this M4 loadout in Ranked Play:

Attachments

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel (+0.50 vertical, +0.40 horizontal)

Hightower 20" Barrel (+0.50 vertical, +0.40 horizontal) Muzzle: Komodo Heavy (+0.80 vertical, +0.35 horizontal)

Komodo Heavy (+0.80 vertical, +0.35 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80 vertical, +0.40 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80 vertical, +0.40 horizontal) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4 (+3.00 vertical, -1.65 horizontal)

Here's how these attachments affect the M4:

The Hightower 20" Barrel increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy. It also assists in recoil control, which comes in handy during long-range combat.

The Komodo Heavy muzzle also helps with control your weapon's movement. However, this compensator works only on horizontal recoil, which is usually more difficult to control.

The FTAC Ripper 56 stabilizes aim as well as recoil, making the M4 more accurate.

The 60 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a fight. In this battle royale title, players tend to use shields, thus increasing the amount of bullets required to take down an enemy.

The Aim OP-V4 provides a clear view of the targets. However, Optics are highly preferential, and you should use one that suits your playstyle.

Best M4 class setup in Warzone 2 Ranked Play after the September 6 update

Best M4 class setup in Warzone 2 Ranked Play explored (Image via Activision)

Now, it's time to curate a M4 class setup in Warzone 2's Ranked Play to get the most out of that loadout. Keeping in mind the pros and cons of this weapon, the following are recommended:

Secondary weapon

9mm Daemon

Perk Package

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal Equipment: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

That covers everything that there is to know about the best loadout to use in Ranked Play after September 6's update. This Assault Rifle, with the attachments suggested earlier, is viable on all maps irrespective of the size.

