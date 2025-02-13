Black Ops 6 and Warzone patch notes (February 13, 2025): Multiplayer update, UI changes, and more

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone patch notes for February 13, 2025, are officially out. In this minor update, Activision has made some UI changes to both BO6 and Warzone. Along with that, Black Ops 6 has received some multiplayer adjustments for ranked play.

There are also multiple bug fixes in this patch. Read on for more details on the Black Ops 6 and Warzone patch notes for February 13, 2025.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone patch notes for February 13, 2025

Here are all the changes made by Activision, as per the official Black Ops 6 and Warzone patch notes released today, February 13, 2025:

Black Ops 6 February 13 patch notes

Global

UI

Prestige Challenges will now populate in the Nearest to Completion list.

Addressed an issue where progression info was missing from Reticles.

Addressed an issue where selecting “Go To Challenge” in a Calling Card Showcase would not bring you to the correct Challenge.

Multiplayer

Ranked Play

Restrictions Update

The following attachments have been restricted in Ranked Play:

Jackal PDW

All Barrels other than Gain-Twist Barrel

All Muzzles

All Fire Mods

LTM Highlights / Adjustments

Adding Couples Dance Off and Third Wheel Gunfight to Featured.

Adding Small Map Moshpit to Featured.

General Playlist Updates

Extraction is being added back to the map pool.

Warzone February 13, 2025, patch notes

UI

Prestige Challenges will now populate in the Nearest to Completion list.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented players from properly using the Rejoin feature to reconnect to a match in progress.

Fixed an issue where progression info was missing from Reticles.

Fixed an issue where selecting “Go To Challenge” in a Calling Card Showcase would not bring you to the correct Challenge.

Fixed an issue with Ranked Play that caused players in the Top 250 to appear as Iridescent.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from accessing the Battle Pass or Store through the Ranked Play menu.

That covers the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone patch notes released by Activision on February 13, 2025.

