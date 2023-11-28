Call of Duty League 2024 Launch Pack Sweepstakes: How to participate, what's included, and more

Call of Duty League 2024 is almost around the corner, and to celebrate the ultimate CoD competitive tournament, a brand new promotional event is now live. Fans will have a chance to win exquisite in-game rewards, which include both the CDL home and away operators for free.

However, not everyone around the world is elible for this event.

This article talks about how to participate in this event and what's included in the Sweepstakes Launch Pack.

How to participate in Call of Duty League 2024 Launch Pack Sweepstakes event?

Here is how you can enter this promotional event:

1) Twitter entry

Log into your Twitter account and go to CDL's official Twitter account and click on the Follow button. If you already follow the page, you are good to go.

The promotional period is already live, so you should be able to see a call-to-action message on the official page. What you have to do is to like the post and retweet it with the following hashtag - #CDLPackSweepstakes.

Upon completeing this process you'll receive one entry into the Drawing.

A total of 50 winners will be randomly selected from this process and if you are lucky enough, you'll be able to get the rewards.

2) Email entry

You can also enter this promotional event by using email.

Use the title “Call of Duty League Launch Pack Sweepstakes” and include your name complete address and age in the mail. Send the mail to this address - [email protected].

If you are eligible for the event, you'll receive one entry into the Drawing.

What's the eligibility criteria for Call of Duty League 2024 Launch Pack Sweepstakes event ?

According to the official rules, only residents of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia are eligible to participate in this event.

Also, participants need to be 18 years or older.

What's included in Call of Duty League 2024 Launch Pack Sweepstakes

Here are all the rewards for the event -

(i) Two (2) Male "CDL Home" & "CDL Away" Operator skins

(ii) Two (2) Female "CDL Home" & "CDL Away" Operator skins

(iii) One (1) "Flying High" Weapon Camo

(iv) One (1) "Let Em Cook" Animated Calling Card

(v) One (1) "Target Practice" Calling Card

(vi) One (1) "Morning Grind" Vinyl Sticker

(vii) One (1) "1v1 Me" Sticker

(viii) One (1) "Icy" Emblem

(ix) One (1) "Beast Mode" Animated Emblem

(x) One (1) "GOATed" Charm

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates.