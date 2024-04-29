Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 3 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3's third week of the qualifying round just concluded. Fans saw dominating series from the top teams in the league with Seattle Surge, OpTic Texas, and Atlanta FaZe, each going home with a win. FaZe remains undefeated at the end of the week, maintaining its solo spot in the first spot.

This article will highlight the results of CDL Week 3 Day 3, along with the tournament schedule and current team standings.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 2 results

Seattle Surge dominated the first match of the day by securing a win over the Las Vegas Legion. The team easily grabbed the victory in a clean sweep.

In the second match, OpTic Texas outperformed Miami Heretics in a 3-1 series. The former only narrowly lost one map during Game 2 on Highrise S&D.

Meanwhile, Atlanta FaZe remains undefeated after taking down the CDL 2023 champions, New York Subliners. As such, the NY squad continues their losing streak, having only won one game in the Major 3 qualifiers.

Here are the detailed results of the matches:

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (Vista: SEA 250 - LAS 113; Highrise: SEA 6 - LAS 4; Invasion: SEA 3 - LAS 1)

(Vista: SEA 250 - LAS 113; Highrise: SEA 6 - LAS 4; Invasion: SEA 3 - LAS 1) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics (Vista: OPT 250 - MIA 126; Highrise: OPT 5 - MIA 6; Highrise: OPT 3 - MIA 1; Karachi: OPT 250 - MIA 217)

(Vista: OPT 250 - MIA 126; Highrise: OPT 5 - MIA 6; Highrise: OPT 3 - MIA 1; Karachi: OPT 250 - MIA 217) Match 3 (3 pm PT) - New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe (Rio: NYS 105 - ATL 250; 6 Star: NYS 5 - ATL 6; Highrise: NYS 3 - ATL 0; Karachi: NYS 157 - ATL 250)

Results of Week 3 Day 3 matches

Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 0)

OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics (3 - 1)

New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe (1 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Check the updated CDL 2024 team standings below:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 4 - 0 40 2 Optic Texas (OPT) 3 - 1 30 3 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 3 - 1 30 4 Seattle Surge (SEA)

3 - 1 30 5 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

3 - 1 30 6 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

2 - 3 20 7 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 2 - 3 20 8 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 2 - 3 20 9 New York Subliners (NYS) 1 - 3 10 10 Miami Heretics (MIA)

1 - 3 10 11 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

1 - 3 10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 3 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

Here's the CDL 2024 schedule for Week 4:

Week 4 Day 1 matches (May 3 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners

Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach

OpTic Texas vs. Boston Breach Match 3: Las Vegas Legion vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 4 Day 2 matches (May 4 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion

New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Atlanta FaZe vs. Carolina Royal Ravens Match 3: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas

Week 4 Day 3 matches (May 5 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge

Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR Match 3: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves

