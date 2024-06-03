The first week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers has just concluded. Week 1 was filled with highly competitive matches and unexpected upsets and twists, proving each team's hunger to secure a place in the CDL Championship in July. Currently, Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Thieves sit at the top of the leaderboard, securing a 2-0 standing.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 1 Day 3 results
The first two matches of the day saw dominating performances by frontrunners Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Thieves. The two teams swept Minnesota ROKKR and Boston Breach in Matches 1 and 2, respectively.
Meanwhile, the remaining matches are intense five-game series. Two CDL powerhouses, Atlanta FaZe and New York Subliners, met on the third match. The New York-based squad drew first blood on Hardpoint but FaZe took the win in the end, 3-2.
The Los Angeles Thieves pulled a stunning upset on the last match of the day. The team defeated Major 3 winners OpTic Texas, securing a comfortable lead on the team standings.
- Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge (6 Star: MIN 159 - SEA 250; Rio: MIN 5 - SEA 6; Invasion: MIN 0 - SEA 3)
- Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Vista: BOS 181 - LAT 250; Rio: BOS 4 - LAT 6; Highrise: BOS 1 - LAT 3)
- Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe (Vista: ATL 208 - NYS 250; Invasion: ATL 6 - NYS 5; Karachi: ATL 2 - NYS 3; Karachi: ATL 250 - NYS 242; 6 Star: ATL 6 - NYS 4)
- Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Las Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas (Sub Base: LAS 250 - OPT 139; 6 Star: LAS 5 - OPT 6; Highrise: LAS 3 - OPT 2; Vista: LAS 208 - OPT 250; Karachi: LAS 6 - OPT 3)
Results of Week 1 Day 3 matches
- Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge (0 - 3)
- Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves (0 - 3)
- New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe (2 - 3)
- Las Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas (3 - 2)
Call of Duty League 2024 point standings
Following the Week 1 matches, the team standings are as follows:
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 2
The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers continues next week. Check the full schedule of Week 2 below:
Week 2 Day 1 (June 7 at 12 pm PT)
- Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners
- Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics
- Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe
Week 2 Day 2 (June 8 at 12 pm PT)
- Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Seattle Surge
- Match 2: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion
- Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
- Match 4: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Week 2 Day 3 (June 9 at 12 pm PT)
- Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe
- Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics
- Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR
Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty League 2024 updates.
