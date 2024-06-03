The first week of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers has just concluded. Week 1 was filled with highly competitive matches and unexpected upsets and twists, proving each team's hunger to secure a place in the CDL Championship in July. Currently, Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Thieves sit at the top of the leaderboard, securing a 2-0 standing.

Check the Week 1 Day 3 results of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 1 Day 3 results

The first two matches of the day saw dominating performances by frontrunners Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Thieves. The two teams swept Minnesota ROKKR and Boston Breach in Matches 1 and 2, respectively.

Meanwhile, the remaining matches are intense five-game series. Two CDL powerhouses, Atlanta FaZe and New York Subliners, met on the third match. The New York-based squad drew first blood on Hardpoint but FaZe took the win in the end, 3-2.

The Los Angeles Thieves pulled a stunning upset on the last match of the day. The team defeated Major 3 winners OpTic Texas, securing a comfortable lead on the team standings.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge (6 Star: MIN 159 - SEA 250; Rio: MIN 5 - SEA 6; Invasion: MIN 0 - SEA 3)

(6 Star: MIN 159 - SEA 250; Rio: MIN 5 - SEA 6; Invasion: MIN 0 - SEA 3) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Vista: BOS 181 - LAT 250; Rio: BOS 4 - LAT 6; Highrise: BOS 1 - LAT 3)

(Vista: BOS 181 - LAT 250; Rio: BOS 4 - LAT 6; Highrise: BOS 1 - LAT 3) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe (Vista: ATL 208 - NYS 250; Invasion: ATL 6 - NYS 5; Karachi: ATL 2 - NYS 3; Karachi: ATL 250 - NYS 242; 6 Star: ATL 6 - NYS 4)

(Vista: ATL 208 - NYS 250; Invasion: ATL 6 - NYS 5; Karachi: ATL 2 - NYS 3; Karachi: ATL 250 - NYS 242; 6 Star: ATL 6 - NYS 4) Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Las Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas (Sub Base: LAS 250 - OPT 139; 6 Star: LAS 5 - OPT 6; Highrise: LAS 3 - OPT 2; Vista: LAS 208 - OPT 250; Karachi: LAS 6 - OPT 3)

Results of Week 1 Day 3 matches

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge (0 - 3)

Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves (0 - 3)

New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe (2 - 3)

Las Vegas Legion vs. OpTic Texas (3 - 2)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Following the Week 1 matches, the team standings are as follows:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Seattle Surge (SEA)) 2 - 0 20 2 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

2 - 0 20 3 Atlanta FaZe (ATL)

1 - 0 10 4 Toronto Ultra (TOR)

1 - 1 10

5 OpTic Texas (OPT)

1 - 1

10 6 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

1 - 1 10 7 New York Subliners (NYS)

1 - 1 10 8 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

1 - 1

10 9 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)

1 - 1

10 10 Miami Heretics (MIA)

0 - 1

0

11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

0 - 2

0 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 2

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 2

The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers continues next week. Check the full schedule of Week 2 below:

Week 2 Day 1 (June 7 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 2 Day 2 (June 8 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. Seattle Surge

Match 2: New York Subliners vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 3: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 4: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 2 Day 3 (June 9 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty League 2024 updates.