Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 2 results

By Ivy Lucas
Modified Jun 16, 2024 03:53 GMT
CDL 2024 Major 4 tournament
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Week 3 results (Image via CDL)

It's the third week of the Qualifiers round in the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 tournament. With just a few weeks left before the LAN event on June 27, 2024, all teams are pushing themselves to secure more wins. The stakes are even higher considering the current tournament is their last chance to book a ticket to the CDL Champions 2024.

If you are interested in the results of the CDL 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers, read below.

Results of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 2

The second day of CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 3 featured four matches with Miami Heretics, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Las Vegas Legion, and Toronto Ultra each picking up a win against their opponents.

Unfortunately for Boston Breach, the chances of qualifying for the CDL Champs are getting slimmer. The team suffered its 15th straight loss after losing to Ultra today.

  • Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics (Rio: CAR 156 - MIA 250; Highrise: CAR 5 - MIA 6; Karachi: CAR 3 - MIA 0; Vista: CAR 135 - MIA 250)
  • Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Boston Breach (Karachi: LAG 250 - BOS 136; 6 Star: LAG 6 - BOS 2; Invasion: LAG 3 - BOS 0)
  • Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (6 Star: SEA 232 - LAS 250; Rio: SEA 3 - LAS 6; Karachi: SEA 3 - LAS 0; Karachi: SEA 250 - LAS 84; 6 Star: SEA 4 - LAS 6)
  • Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves (6 Star: TOR 250 - LAT 228; Rio: TOR 5 - LAT 6; Highrise: TOR 3 - LAT 2; Karachi: TOR 250 - LAT 199)

Results of Week 3 Day 2 matches

  • Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics (1 - 3)
  • Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Boston Breach (3 - 0)
  • Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (2 - 3)
  • Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves (3 - 1)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Atlanta FaZe remains the top contender following the Week 3 Day 2 matches. Check the full team standings below:

PositionTeamsWin-LosePoints
1Atlanta FaZe (ATL)4 - 040
2Toronto Ultra (TOR)
3 - 130
3Las Vegas Legion (LAS)
3 - 130
4Seattle Surge (SEA)
3 - 230
5Miami Heretics (MIA)
3 - 2
30
6New York Subliners (NYS)
3 - 230
7Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)
2 - 220
8Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)
2 - 3
20
9Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)
2 - 3
20
10Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)
2 - 4
20
11OpTic Texas (OPT)
1 - 3
10
12Boston Breach (BOS)
0 - 5
0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

The Call of Duty League 2024 continues on June 16, 2024. Check the full Week 3 schedule below:

Week 3 Day 1 (June 14 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. New York Subliners
  • Match 2: OpTic Texas vs.Carolina Royal Ravens
  • Match 3: Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 3 Day 2 (June 15 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics
  • Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Boston Breach
  • Match 3: Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion
  • Match 4: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 3 Day 3 (June 16 at 12 pm PT)

  • Match 1: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR
  • Match 2: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta FaZe
  • Match 3: New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas
  • Match 4: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion

