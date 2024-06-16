Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 2 results

It's the third week of the Qualifiers round in the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 tournament. With just a few weeks left before the LAN event on June 27, 2024, all teams are pushing themselves to secure more wins. The stakes are even higher considering the current tournament is their last chance to book a ticket to the CDL Champions 2024.

If you are interested in the results of the CDL 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers, read below.

Results of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers Week 3 Day 2

The second day of CDL 2024 Major 4 Week 3 featured four matches with Miami Heretics, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Las Vegas Legion, and Toronto Ultra each picking up a win against their opponents.

Unfortunately for Boston Breach, the chances of qualifying for the CDL Champs are getting slimmer. The team suffered its 15th straight loss after losing to Ultra today.

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics (Rio: CAR 156 - MIA 250; Highrise: CAR 5 - MIA 6; Karachi: CAR 3 - MIA 0; Vista: CAR 135 - MIA 250)

(Rio: CAR 156 - MIA 250; Highrise: CAR 5 - MIA 6; Karachi: CAR 3 - MIA 0; Vista: CAR 135 - MIA 250) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Boston Breach (Karachi: LAG 250 - BOS 136; 6 Star: LAG 6 - BOS 2; Invasion: LAG 3 - BOS 0)

(Karachi: LAG 250 - BOS 136; 6 Star: LAG 6 - BOS 2; Invasion: LAG 3 - BOS 0) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (6 Star: SEA 232 - LAS 250; Rio: SEA 3 - LAS 6; Karachi: SEA 3 - LAS 0; Karachi: SEA 250 - LAS 84; 6 Star: SEA 4 - LAS 6)

(6 Star: SEA 232 - LAS 250; Rio: SEA 3 - LAS 6; Karachi: SEA 3 - LAS 0; Karachi: SEA 250 - LAS 84; 6 Star: SEA 4 - LAS 6) Match 4 (4:30 PM PT) - Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves (6 Star: TOR 250 - LAT 228; Rio: TOR 5 - LAT 6; Highrise: TOR 3 - LAT 2; Karachi: TOR 250 - LAT 199)

Results of Week 3 Day 2 matches

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics (1 - 3)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Boston Breach (3 - 0)

Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion (2 - 3)

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves (3 - 1)

Call of Duty League 2024 point standings

Atlanta FaZe remains the top contender following the Week 3 Day 2 matches. Check the full team standings below:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 4 - 0 40 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR)

3 - 1 30 3 Las Vegas Legion (LAS)

3 - 1 30 4 Seattle Surge (SEA)

3 - 2 30 5 Miami Heretics (MIA)

3 - 2

30 6 New York Subliners (NYS)

3 - 2 30 7 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)

2 - 2 20 8 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)

2 - 3

20 9 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN)

2 - 3

20 10 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)

2 - 4

20 11 OpTic Texas (OPT)

1 - 3

10 12 Boston Breach (BOS)

0 - 5

0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 4 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

The Call of Duty League 2024 continues on June 16, 2024. Check the full Week 3 schedule below:

Week 3 Day 1 (June 14 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: OpTic Texas vs.Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 3: Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 3 Day 2 (June 15 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Boston Breach

Match 3: Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 4: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 3 Day 3 (June 16 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR

Match 2: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 3: New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas

Match 4: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Las Vegas Legion

