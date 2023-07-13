"Call of Duty lobbies are about to get cleaner" - Microsoft shows the way by adding a new feature for Xbox

Call of Duty is a series that entertains a massive community of fans and enthusiasts alike. This shooter community has been growing for a long time and a percentage of them are heavily attached to winning or losing the matches. While this is part and parcel of the game, many would either flaunt their win or rant about their loss, which has resulted in many reports surfacing against players for toxicity in text channels and voice chat abuse.

As a solution to this, Microsoft has announced the implementation of a new feature for the Xbox consoles where players can record audio clips and submit them for moderation. This step was taken because multiplayer games like Call of Duty were overly toxic and drove away newcomers. Such players are also likely to receive punishments like voice bans and account suspensions.

Let us inspect the new Xbox feature that can help clean up the Call of Duty lobbies.

Microsoft launches a new Xbox feature to record and report voice chat for multiplayer games like Call of Duty

Xbox @Xbox



Details: Enhancing player well-being & safety is always a priority. We're adding voice reporting to our Xbox safety features, giving you the means to capture & report inappropriate voice activity on any multiplayer game with in-game voice chat.Details: xbx.lv/46Ikiom Enhancing player well-being & safety is always a priority. We're adding voice reporting to our Xbox safety features, giving you the means to capture & report inappropriate voice activity on any multiplayer game with in-game voice chat.Details: xbx.lv/46Ikiom

Call of Duty and other multiplayer titles have been known for their notoriously widespread toxicity. Despite the continued effort from Activision in adding various report and feedback features, the community continues to suffer multiple cases of text and voice chat abuse. Microsoft has noted this unhealthy situation and introduced a fresh feature to the Xbox consoles.

The Xbox platform will now be able to record audio clips for up to 60 seconds and save them on the device. The recorded files can then be sent over to the Xbox team through the report and feedback system. Users can also describe the situation in their own words with a text area provided while submitting the report.

Microsoft’s proactive step can help players adhere to the rules and regulations of the game. It can also help clean up the lobbies and avoid unnecessary toxicity in the text and voice channels. Such a feature can also be helpful in increasing player retention for various online titles in the future.

Tom Warren @tomwarren Microsoft is launching a new Xbox voice reporting feature. It allows players to capture and report up to 60 seconds of voice activity inside any multiplayer games that have in-game voice chat. Call of Duty lobbies are about to get a lot cleaner theverge.com/2023/7/12/2379… Microsoft is launching a new Xbox voice reporting feature. It allows players to capture and report up to 60 seconds of voice activity inside any multiplayer games that have in-game voice chat. Call of Duty lobbies are about to get a lot cleaner theverge.com/2023/7/12/2379…

One of the most significant parts of this entire system is that Xbox will have a dedicated team of people that will look into the submitted reports. The company will not be utilizing any sort of AI algorithm to address the audio clip reports, as every scenario might be different and require a human solution.

The team will also be responsible for handing out the proper course of action for the reports received. The severity of the punishments has not been officially announced but can be expected to range from simple warnings to complete communication bans.

Xbox has also thought about protecting the privacy of the multiplayer community like the Call of Duty player base. The audio clips cannot be saved for more than 24 hours on the device. The file can only be shared with the Xbox support team through the reporting system and gets auto-deleted after the time limit.

Moreover, the users will receive notifications on the action that was taken against the report received. These features combined pack the potential to transform the current state of CoD and other online lobbies.

Poll : 0 votes