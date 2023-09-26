CoD fans want Harley Quinn as Warzone operator

Warzone has recently collaborated with various star-studded figures, from The Boys TV series to hip-hop superstars like Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. With Season 6 on the horizon, anticipation is growing as Spawn joins the ranks along with Skeletor (Master of the Universe) from He-Man, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, and Alucard, the vampire hero from Hellsing.

Now, the community wants Harley Quinn to be introduced as a playable operator, contributing to the game's collection of beloved characters.

A recent post from Call of Duty: Warzone News, a renowned Call of Duty content provider, has sparked intrigue among fans with the question:

"Do you want Harley Quinn to be an operator in Call of Duty?"

This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the fan responses and assess whether the community really desires Harley Quinn's inclusion in Warzone as a playable character.

Does the COD community truly desire Harley Quinn as a Warzone operator?

As previously stated, the recent post by Call of Duty: Warzone News garnered a convincing reaction from the community. The vast majority of users have indicated a strong desire for Harley Quinn to be included in the game.

Some fans have gone the extra mile by suggesting additional features and ideas they expect to see along with her, demonstrating the depth of excitement and imaginative involvement within the community.

In response to the question, a slew of individuals enthusiastically responded with phrases like "yes," "Definitely," "yesss, I love her.," "Take my money," and much more:

Positive responses

One user named denorx has indicated strong interest and pledged to purchase the entire bundle instantly if the character is voiced by Margot Robbie, the actress best known for playing Harley Quinn in the movies.

Community reactions

The comment by user Eve Olved adds an intriguing depth to the community's desires. Their eagerness to acquire Harley Quinn's bundle in exchange for The Joker's inclusion indicates their keen interest to see these former lovers reunited within the game.

Community reaction

Another user proposed an array of additional characters, including Red Hood, Peacemaker, BloodSport, Deadshot, Deathstroke, Deadpool, Star-Lord, and The Punisher.

Harley Quinn's appearance as a playable operator is clearly desired by the fans. While her arrival has the potential to unite two passionate fan groups, it is critical to recognize the intricacies of the development process as well as licensing challenges.

Fans should remain optimistic, realizing their voices may impact future decisions while hoping for the best outcome.

Warzone 2 Season 6 is scheduled to go live on September 27, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.