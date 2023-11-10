Every nerf and buff in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch notes are now live. As the MW3 global rollout has kicked off, Sledgehammer Games has released the Day 1 patch notes for the shooter. They entail all the changes the title has received ever since the beta. This includes a host of weapons, Perks, Field Upgrades, and more. All these changes have been implemented based on the feedback collected during the beta to provide players with a balanced experience at launch.
In this article, we'll take a look at only the buffs and nerfs that all aspects of the Multiplayer have received.
All weapon and attachment changes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch
Weapons along with their attachments have received changes in the launch patch for Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer. The recent patch notes list the following buffs and nerfs:
Weapons
SVA 545 (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 19%.
- Increased rate of fire from 632 RPM to 682 RPM (+8%).
- Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.
- Decreased recoil to veer less to the right.
MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 18%.
- Increased maximum damage range from 23m to 27m (+17%).
MCW (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 18%.
- Increased recoil during sustained fire.
- Decreased minimum damage from 24 to 21 (-13%).
Striker (Submachine Gun)
- Decreased maximum damage from 42 to 36 (-14%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 27 (-18%).
- Decreased fear-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
- Decreased minimum damage from 21 to 20 (-5%).
- Decreased aim down sights time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%).
Holger 26 (Light Machine Gun)
- Increased bullet velocity by 13%.
Pulemyot 762 (Light Machine Gun)
- Increased bullet velocity by 16%.
- Decreased maximum damage from 47 to 45 (-4%).
MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 15%.
- Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Decreased aim down sights time from 330ms to 265ms (-20%).
MCW 6.8 (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 12%.
- Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Decreased aim down sights time from 260ms to 245ms (-6%).
Longbow (Sniper Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 13%.
- Swapped full-auto crosshair for expected semi-auto crosshair.
- Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player to align with other Sniper Rifles.
- Increased hipfire spread while moving and during sustained fire.
KV Inhibitor (Sniper Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 5%.
- Increased hipfire spread while moving.
- Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player by 18%.
WSP Stinger (Handgun)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.
- Decreased maximum damage from 25 to 24 (-4%).
- Decreased maximum damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 12m to 6m (-50%).
- Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1x.
- Decreased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
Renetti (Handgun)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected burst-fire crosshair.
- Slightly increased recoil during sustained fire.
- Decreased minimum damage.
COR-45 (Handgun)
- Decreased maximum damage range from 9m to 6m (-33%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 20m to 10m (-50%).
Attachments
High Velocity (Ammunition)
- Decreased bullet velocity multiplier from 1.2x to 1.15x.
- Decreased Sniper Rifle bullet velocity multiplier from 1.3x to 1.17x.
Low Grain Rounds (Ammunition)
- Decreased damage range penalty.
- Decreased bullet velocity penalty.
- Decreased recoil control advantage.
High Grain Rounds (Ammunition)
- Decreased recoil control penalty.
- Decreased bullet velocity advantage.
- Decreased damage range advantage.
Optics (Attachment)
- Decreased aim down sights time penalty across multiple Optic types.
- Dots & Holographics: 30ms to 0ms (-100%).
- 2.5x: 70ms to 15ms (-79%).
- 4x & Hybrids: 40ms to 20ms (-50%).
- Scopes: 100ms to 50ms (-50%).
Muzzles (Attachment)
- Slightly increased aim down sight penalty for Flash Hider, Compensator, and Muzzle Break types.
Conversion Kits
JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Increased bullet velocity by 29%.
- Decreased rate of fire from 666 RPM to 571 RPM (-14%).
JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.
- Increased aim down sight time 200ms.
- Increased sprint to fire time from 80ms to 100ms (+25%).
All Perks changes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch
When it comes to the Perks, only three have received updates in the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch. These are:
Demolition Vest
- Battle Rage (Tactical) will now only restock up to 1 use.
Tactical Pads (Boots)
- Increased slide velocity, replacing the slide distance advantage.
Tac Mask (Gear)
- Added immunity to Flash Grandes (Tactical) thrown by the player’s self.
All Field Upgrades and Killstreak changes in the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch
Speaking of buffs and nerfs, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks haven't seen many changes in the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch. The following are all changes in this category:
Field Upgrades
Trophy System
- Mosquito Drone (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.
Killstreaks
Juggernaut Recon
- Decreased magazine capacity from 20 rounds to 8 rounds (-60%).
That covers all the buffs and nerfs the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer received over the beta.
Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone.