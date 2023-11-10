Every nerf and buff in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch notes are now live. As the MW3 global rollout has kicked off, Sledgehammer Games has released the Day 1 patch notes for the shooter. They entail all the changes the title has received ever since the beta. This includes a host of weapons, Perks, Field Upgrades, and more. All these changes have been implemented based on the feedback collected during the beta to provide players with a balanced experience at launch.

In this article, we'll take a look at only the buffs and nerfs that all aspects of the Multiplayer have received.

All weapon and attachment changes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch

Weapons along with their attachments have received changes in the launch patch for Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer. The recent patch notes list the following buffs and nerfs:

Weapons

SVA 545 (Assault Rifle)

Increased bullet velocity by 19%.

Increased rate of fire from 632 RPM to 682 RPM (+8%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.

Decreased recoil to veer less to the right.

MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)

Increased bullet velocity by 18%.

Increased maximum damage range from 23m to 27m (+17%).

MCW (Assault Rifle)

Increased bullet velocity by 18%.

Increased recoil during sustained fire.

Decreased minimum damage from 24 to 21 (-13%).

Striker (Submachine Gun)

Decreased maximum damage from 42 to 36 (-14%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 27 (-18%).

Decreased fear-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).

Decreased minimum damage from 21 to 20 (-5%).

Decreased aim down sights time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%).

Holger 26 (Light Machine Gun)

Increased bullet velocity by 13%.

Pulemyot 762 (Light Machine Gun)

Increased bullet velocity by 16%.

Decreased maximum damage from 47 to 45 (-4%).

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)

Increased bullet velocity by 15%.

Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.

Decreased aim down sights time from 330ms to 265ms (-20%).

MCW 6.8 (Marksman Rifle)

Increased bullet velocity by 12%.

Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.

Decreased aim down sights time from 260ms to 245ms (-6%).

Longbow (Sniper Rifle)

Increased bullet velocity by 13%.

Swapped full-auto crosshair for expected semi-auto crosshair.

Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player to align with other Sniper Rifles.

Increased hipfire spread while moving and during sustained fire.

KV Inhibitor (Sniper Rifle)

Increased bullet velocity by 5%.

Increased hipfire spread while moving.

Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player by 18%.

WSP Stinger (Handgun)

Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.

Decreased maximum damage from 25 to 24 (-4%).

Decreased maximum damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 12m to 6m (-50%).

Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1x.

Decreased hipfire spread during sustained fire.

Renetti (Handgun)

Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected burst-fire crosshair.

Slightly increased recoil during sustained fire.

Decreased minimum damage.

COR-45 (Handgun)

Decreased maximum damage range from 9m to 6m (-33%).

Decreased near-medium damage range from 20m to 10m (-50%).

Attachments

High Velocity (Ammunition)

Decreased bullet velocity multiplier from 1.2x to 1.15x.

Decreased Sniper Rifle bullet velocity multiplier from 1.3x to 1.17x.

Low Grain Rounds (Ammunition)

Decreased damage range penalty.

Decreased bullet velocity penalty.

Decreased recoil control advantage.

High Grain Rounds (Ammunition)

Decreased recoil control penalty.

Decreased bullet velocity advantage.

Decreased damage range advantage.

Optics (Attachment)

Decreased aim down sights time penalty across multiple Optic types.

Dots & Holographics: 30ms to 0ms (-100%).

2.5x: 70ms to 15ms (-79%).

4x & Hybrids: 40ms to 20ms (-50%).

Scopes: 100ms to 50ms (-50%).

Muzzles (Attachment)

Slightly increased aim down sight penalty for Flash Hider, Compensator, and Muzzle Break types.

Conversion Kits

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Conversion Kit)

Increased bullet velocity by 29%.

Decreased rate of fire from 666 RPM to 571 RPM (-14%).

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.

Increased aim down sight time 200ms.

Increased sprint to fire time from 80ms to 100ms (+25%).

All Perks changes in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch

When it comes to the Perks, only three have received updates in the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch. These are:

Demolition Vest

Battle Rage (Tactical) will now only restock up to 1 use.

Tactical Pads (Boots)

Increased slide velocity, replacing the slide distance advantage.

Tac Mask (Gear)

Added immunity to Flash Grandes (Tactical) thrown by the player’s self.

All Field Upgrades and Killstreak changes in the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch

Speaking of buffs and nerfs, Field Upgrades and Killstreaks haven't seen many changes in the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer launch patch. The following are all changes in this category:

Field Upgrades

Trophy System

Mosquito Drone (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.

Killstreaks

Juggernaut Recon

Decreased magazine capacity from 20 rounds to 8 rounds (-60%).

That covers all the buffs and nerfs the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer received over the beta.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty hub for the latest news about Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone.