Former CoD pro buys PS5 to avoid Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play hackers on PC

It's been a week since the launch of Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, but players are already claiming that the matches are infested with hackers. Former Call of Duty pro player Josiah 'Slacked' Berry has reported experiencing similar issues in Ranked Play and seemed to have found a clever (and funny) solution to the problem.

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play was launched shortly after the release of the Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17, 2024. Despite the frustrations and disappointments surrounding the delayed launch of the game mode, it appears that the community now struggles with the additional challenge of combating hackers in the competitive arena.

How to avoid Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play hackers, according to former CoD pro player

On January 24, 2024, former CoD pro player Slacked took to X to express his disappointment about the hacker-infested Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play matches. In a post, he said:

"Ranked is infested with hackers a week in this is so sad man."

Other players were quick to suggest playing the game on PS5 and disabling the crossplay setting to enjoy fair matches.

In a surprising turn of events, Slacked yielded to the community's suggestions and shared an update. A few hours later, he posted that he purchased a console to avoid the hackers on Ranked Play. He apparently ditched his $5,000 PC for PS5 so he could enjoy the Call of Duty gaming experience.

Fans responded to the move with amusement, finding it both hilarious and clever. Some players resonated with the ex-pro player's decision, having taken similar steps themselves. User @therizard1 said:

"Turned crossplay off days ago and will never turn it back on."

While playing on PS5 does allow you to avoid hackers in your Ranked Play matches, it's still an expensive and inconvenient solution to the hacking issues in Modern Warfare 3. While not everyone may find this solution accessible, those with the financial means might welcome it as a viable option.

Fortunately, Modern Warfare 3 features a cross-progression system so players can seamlessly transition from one device to another.

Activision has yet to respond to these hacking issues in Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play. Unfortunately, until the devs find a solution to the problem, players can only stick to temporary and impractical solutions like this.

The Call of Duty community is hopeful for immediate and effective solutions to provide a fair gaming experience for all.

