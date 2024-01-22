JGOD's new Warzone meta loadouts after Season 1 reloaded buffs and nerfs

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded has altered the meta by implementing various weapon buffs and nerfs to balance gameplay. Notably, several weapons in the LMG category, which once dominated the battlefield, have received nerfs. On the other hand, certain assault rifles have been buffed, making them the preferred choice for versatile gameplay.
Despite the nerfs, popular choices like the Pulemyot 762 and TAQ Eradicator still excel in Warzone's long-range meta. Renowned streamer JGOD has meticulously crafted a few meta load-outs, considering these buffs and nerfs. This article highlights these Warzone load-outs so players can utilize them based on their preferred playstyle.
Best Warzone Season 1 Reloaded meta loadouts
In a recent YouTube video, JGOD showcased six carefully built loadouts designed to maximize weapons' full potential through appropriate attachments in Warzone. These loadouts are listed below:
Loadout 1
Primary weapon - BAS-B (Battle rifle)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: JAK BFB
- Barrel: Bruen Benom Long Barrel
- Stock: Ravage-20 Heavy Stock
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
Secondary weapon - MCW (Assault rifle)
Recommended build:
- Barrel: Kimura Silentshot Barrel
- Stock: A90 Venom Stock
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit
Loadout 2
Primary Weapon - SVA 545 (Assault rifle)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor
- Barrel: STV Precision Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
Secondary weapon - Striker (SMG)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: JAK BFB
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: No Stock
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 48 Round Mag
Loadout 3
Primary weapon - MTZ-762 (Battle rifle)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Spiritfire Suppressor L
- Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: EXF Close Quarters Stock
- Magazine: 30 Round Mag
Secondary weapon - AMR9 (SMG)
Recommended build:
- Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Demo LTS Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
Loadout 4
Primary weapon - Pulemyot 762 (LMG)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Spiritfire Suppressor L
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Stock: Command D-15 Recoil
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
Secondary weapon - WSP-9 (SMG)
Recommended build:
- Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: WSP Factory Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
Loadout 5
Primary weapon - TAQ Eradicator (LMG)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Spiritfire Suppressor L
- Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel
- Stock: Tacverte Core Stock
- Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Velocity
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
Secondary weapon - HRM-9 (SMG)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: JAK BFB
- Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel
- Stock: Folding Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
Loadout 6
Primary weapon - MTZ Interceptor (Marksman rifle)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor
- Barrel: MTZ Longshot Pro Barrel
- Stock: MCW Blackjack
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Magazine: 20 Round Mag
Secondary weapon - WSP Swarm (SMG)
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S
- Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock
- Magazine: 100 Round Drum
