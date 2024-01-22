JGOD's new Warzone meta loadouts after Season 1 reloaded buffs and nerfs

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded has altered the meta by implementing various weapon buffs and nerfs to balance gameplay. Notably, several weapons in the LMG category, which once dominated the battlefield, have received nerfs. On the other hand, certain assault rifles have been buffed, making them the preferred choice for versatile gameplay.

Despite the nerfs, popular choices like the Pulemyot 762 and TAQ Eradicator still excel in Warzone's long-range meta. Renowned streamer JGOD has meticulously crafted a few meta load-outs, considering these buffs and nerfs. This article highlights these Warzone load-outs so players can utilize them based on their preferred playstyle.

Best Warzone Season 1 Reloaded meta loadouts

In a recent YouTube video, JGOD showcased six carefully built loadouts designed to maximize weapons' full potential through appropriate attachments in Warzone. These loadouts are listed below:

Loadout 1

BAS-B loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Primary weapon - BAS-B (Battle rifle)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Barrel: Bruen Benom Long Barrel

Bruen Benom Long Barrel Stock: Ravage-20 Heavy Stock

Ravage-20 Heavy Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

MCW loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Secondary weapon - MCW (Assault rifle)

Recommended build:

Barrel: Kimura Silentshot Barrel

Kimura Silentshot Barrel Stock: A90 Venom Stock

A90 Venom Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

Loadout 2

SVA 545 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Primary Weapon - SVA 545 (Assault rifle)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Sonic Suppressor Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Striker loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Secondary weapon - Striker (SMG)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 48 Round Mag

Loadout 3

MTZ-762 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Primary weapon - MTZ-762 (Battle rifle)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Spiritfire Suppressor L

Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn

MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: EXF Close Quarters Stock

EXF Close Quarters Stock Magazine: 30 Round Mag

AMR9 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Secondary weapon - AMR9 (SMG)

Recommended build:

Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro

AMR9 Commando Pro Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Demo LTS Stock

Demo LTS Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Loadout 4

Pulemyot 762 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Primary weapon - Pulemyot 762 (LMG)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Spiritfire Suppressor L

Spiritfire Suppressor L Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Command D-15 Recoil

Command D-15 Recoil Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

WSP-9 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Secondary weapon - WSP-9 (SMG)

Recommended build:

Barrel: WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor

WSP Infiltrator Integrated Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: WSP Factory Stock

WSP Factory Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Loadout 5

TAQ Eradicator loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Primary weapon - TAQ Eradicator (LMG)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Spiritfire Suppressor L

Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Conquer-70 Long Barrel

Conquer-70 Long Barrel Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

Tacverte Core Stock Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Velocity

7.62x51mm High Velocity Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

HRM-9 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Secondary weapon - HRM-9 (SMG)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel

Princeps Long Barrel Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Loadout 6

MTZ Interceptor loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Primary weapon - MTZ Interceptor (Marksman rifle)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor Barrel: MTZ Longshot Pro Barrel

MTZ Longshot Pro Barrel Stock: MCW Blackjack

MCW Blackjack Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 20 Round Mag

WSP Swarm loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

Secondary weapon - WSP Swarm (SMG)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Magazine: 100 Round Drum

