Warzone perks not working: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty Warzone recently received the Season 1 Reloaded update and is facing various problems, including a glitch that disables perk packages in custom loadouts. This is a huge problem for the player base as the issue is not limited to a single platform and seems to be occurring for most of the community. Activision has not released any official announcements addressing this at the time of writing this article.

Warzone is a tactical shooter at its core, and squads are always risking matches to secure the loadout drops to increase their chances of winning. The perk packages failing to work properly can make it very difficult to survive on the fast-paced battlefield. Fortunately, the developer has already started churning out small patches to fix such problems.

This article will highlight the possible fixes for Warzone’s perks not functioning in online lobbies, though none are guaranteed to work.

How to fix Warzone perks not working error?

Here is a list of methods you can use to try and get through Warzone’s recurring issue of the perk packages malfunctioning.

Restart your game once to enter a new session. A fresh reset can sometimes help the client fire up all the required dependencies and run the game smoothly.

You can also try using the default loadouts in the game for a while instead of the custom ones. The default perks seem to be working as intended for some players.

Deleting the entire class setup and creating it from scratch might help you. This could solve the issue and reactivate the perks functionality.

You should also exit the game and check for any new updates. There is a chance that the devs have already released a new patch to fix these issues. All you need to do is let the client download and install it before restarting the game.

You can also try contacting the official Activision Support team and raising a ticket for your issue. This can help escalate the widespread problem and release a fix as soon as possible.

It is important to note that the publisher and dev team are aware of the recent glitches caused after the latest mid-seasonal update. Despite this, it would take them a while to investigate the issues properly and find the root cause. This is why it might take some time to address and fix all problems.

Possible reasons

The failure of a core gameplay mechanic hints toward the game client being unable to fire up the necessary features. This would mean that the recent update has somehow broken the system that operates and oversees all game functionalities. In that case, it is a problem that the user cannot solve and must be fixed with a new patch from the devs.

There is also a small chance that the problem lies on the user side, which is possible only if some files are corrupted. In such a scenario, a fresh reinstall of Warzone should easily fix the problems.

