How to do 1v1 in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is one of the better first-person shooters available for smartphones. Activision, TiMi Studios, and Tencent Game have done a great job at garnering a massive playerbase for the title, leading to regular updates and additions. That said, one of the popular features available in the game is the 1v1 mode in COD Mobile.

If you are still learning the game, playing 1v1 against a player can provide you with several benefits. That said, this article explains how to play 1v1 against a player in COD Mobile.

Playing 1v1 against a player or a friend in COD Mobile

Note that 1v1 in COD Mobile is not a separate game mode. This means one will create a custom lobby for 1v1 in Call of Duty Mobile. Here's how to set up a 1v1 game mode in Mobile:

Call of Duty Mobile 1v1 Game mode in the Multiplayer lobby (Image via YouTube/Vlerec)

Launch Call of Duty Mobile and navigate the menu until you find the Multiplayer section.

Once in, head to the menu located on the top right corner of the screen and change the settings to private.

Click on Mode Change and select 1v1 Game mode.

Once selected, you can begin the game with your friend or invited player.

The settings for a 1v1 mode are already coded in the servers once you join the lobby. You have to invite a player to your lobby to start a 1v1 game mode; however, the game also gives you the option to start the mode solo and hop on a map. Before jumping in, don't forget to select a desirable loadout with your choice of guns in COD Mobile.

While there are no specific maps for a 1v1 game mode in COD, the title did launch with the Salon map during its release in 2019. However, it was removed shortly after the full launch.

At the moment, you can play 1v1 on almost all of the available PvP maps in Call of Duty Mobile.

What are the benefits of playing 1v1 with someone in COD Mobile?

Call of Duty Mobile has some extremely competitive game modes where you have to learn the maps and playstyles to adapt to various situations. Playing 1v1 can greatly improve your ability to pick engagements in the game.

You can play in various Call of Duty Mobile maps when competing 1v1 against your opponent and study the different angles and spots.

