How to defeat the UFO in Warzone 2's The Haunting event: Where to find, all rewards, and more

Warzone 2's The Haunting event introduces a thrilling UFO challenge wherein players must locate and defeat a powerful extraterrestrial enemy to earn enticing rewards. This task is moderately difficult to complete, considering it requires a lot of ammunition. As part of the Operation Nightmare event, it offers a unique and exciting experience for players.

The challenge is located in Al Mazrah's Sawah Village. The anomalies, which are blue, glowing orbs that fly around and shoot lasers at you, must be destroyed here. If you're not armored and employing cover, they can kill you quickly.

In this article, we look at how you can find and defeat the anomaly in Warzone 2's The Haunting event to get its rewards.

Where to find the UFO in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

The UFO in Warzone 2's The Haunting event (Image via Activision)

To find the challenge in Warzone 2's The Haunting event, follow these simple steps:

Deploy into the Al-Mazrah map in Warzone.

Head towards the coastline of Sawah Village, located on the map's southmost shores.

It will be highlighted on the map with a spaceship icon, but be cautious of your surroundings owing to the location's night mode feature for The Haunting event.

Look for a massive blue lightning-emitting anomaly near the village.

How to defeat the UFO in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

This fight with the anomalies does use up a lot of ammunition. Thus, having munition boxes and light machine guns can be handy. Here is how you can defeat the anomaly in The Haunting event:

Deal damage to the anomaly while using the environment for protection and by shooting at it from a distance.

Seek cover in structures, such as watchhouses in the area, to shield yourself from the anomaly's devastating laser.

Continuously fire at the anomaly while taking advantage of the cover to minimize damage taken.

Once destroyed, the anomaly will split into three smaller ones that actively follow and shoot at you.

Focus your fire on one anomaly at a time while staying mobile.

After destroying all three small anomalies, the main boss will appear, releasing a laser beam that will harm you if you get too close.

The main boss, like the anomalies, must be destroyed by shooting at it.

All rewards in the UFO in Warzone 2's The Haunting event

The UFO calling card reward (Image via Activision)

After successfully completing the challenge, you will receive the UFO calling card, the highly valuable body of the UFO's pilot, and a mysterious artifact. To complete the challenge and claim your rewards, follow these steps:

Locate the newly added portal marked on your map.

The portal will be located on the deck of a cargo ship facing the coastline near Sawah Village.

Bring the artifact obtained from finishing the challenge and drop it into the portal.

There will be some corrupted enemies in the vicinity of this object, so watch your back when picking it up.

Expand Tweet

To know more about Warzone 2's The Haunting event update, follow Sportskeeda's official Call of Duty hub.