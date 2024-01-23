How to do dupe glitch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Hidden glitches in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies can give players a lot of advantages. In this article, we'll cover a duplication glitch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Using this glitch, you'll be able to duplicate items and accumulate unlimited in-game items and currency. Let's look at how to unravel the secrets of the dupe glitch by harnessing the power of the Tombstone perk.

Duplication glitch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

You'll have to obtain the Tombstone perk in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies before you can execute the dupe glitch. Whether purchased or acquired through the completion of the Easter egg, Tombstone serves as the linchpin for unlocking the potential to duplicate items and accumulate substantial wealth in the game.

Preparing the Backpack and team

A seamless dupe glitch experience requires meticulous preparation of the player's backpack. It is recommended to ensure that both the first and last slots are devoid of any items. While an occasional success might occur with an empty first slot, eliminating potential errors demands excluding items from both the first and last slots.

This method can technically be performed solo, but the process is significantly more time-consuming. To streamline the procedure, enlist at least one teammate's assistance. Once your team is assembled, focus on accumulating as many points as possible through contract completion.

Money drop and Tombstone setup

Expand Tweet

Towards the end of the game, pool all money to one player, who will then set their Tombstone using the amassed funds. The amount dropped and saved in the Tombstone will be crucial. Repeat this process for each player on the team, ensuring each Tombstone contains the desired monetary value.

Post-Patch Dupe method

After the recent update, duplicating money in one game with multiple players is no longer feasible. The revised method involves setting the Tombstone individually and repeating the process across multiple games. Each player must crumble their Tombstone and force quit their game strategically.

Force quit and repeat

Expand Tweet

Players can choose between using the portal or force quitting during the purple portal animation. Xbox users can quickly press the home button, navigate to Modern Warfare 3, and select the quit option, while PC players must wait for the black screen after the portal animation to force quit. The goal is to keep the Tombstone intact, preserving the saved points for future games.

Repeat the entire process in subsequent games to duplicate points. Crumble your Tombstone, drop money to teammates, and force quit strategically to maintain the saved points. The goal is to reach a point where each player has a Tombstone with maximum money, providing a perpetual reservoir of wealth.

This guide equips players with the knowledge to master the dupe glitch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies post-Season 1 Reloaded update. With the Tombstone perk as the cornerstone, strategic point accumulation, and punctual force quitting, you can indefinitely duplicate items and amass wealth in your Tombstones.