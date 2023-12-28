How to do Tombstone Duplication glitch in MW3 Zombies

The new Tombstone Duplication glitch in MW3 Zombies allows players to clone multiple rare items. It can be used to generate an unlimited number of all your rare gear, such as Ray Guns, Weapon Upgrade Tools of Legendary Rarity, Refined Aetherium Crystal, Legendary Aether Tools, and more.

To duplicate such overpowered items in MW3 Zombies, follow the detailed step-by-step guide offered below. That said, players must note that this is indeed a glitch in the game and will be patched through in an upcoming hotfix.

Duplicating rare items in MW3 Zombies using Tombstone glitch

First and foremost, you must get your hands on the Tombstone Soda. It is a prerequisite for this glitch to work. To get your hands on this item, follow either step:

Craft the Tombstone Soda and add it to your stash.

Go to the Soda machine dispenser and purchase it for 2,000 Essence.

After you have successfully collected the soda, proceed to drink it. Now, begin the process of duplicating items using this glitch:

First and foremost, ensure that you do not have a Self Revive kit equipped. After drinking the soda, proceed to knock yourself down using a Molotov or Grenade. Hold the relevant button prompt to Give Up, and leave the game from the menu. Launch another match in MW3 Zombies and locate your Tombstone Stash on your map. Proceed to interact with it and get all your items back. Move to an exfil site and exfiltrate. As the “Successful Exfil” screen pops up, force-quit the game. This can be done using Alt+F4 on your PC. As for your consoles, simply exit it. Launch the game again and navigate to the Gear tab. Remove all the items from your stash. Drop into another game of MW3 Zombies and locate your Tombstone Stash. As you spot the Tombstone, you will see that all your items have been replaced in it.

After completing these steps, you will see that all the items, rare or not, that you had in your stash have been successfully duplicated. You can repeat this process multiple times to get your hands on multiple copies of rare items in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

You must ensure multiple things are in check before repeating this process:

Always ensure that you do not have the Self Revive kit equipped You must have chugged on a Tombstone soda If you have any previously placed Tombstones on the map, make sure you destroy them before placing a new one.

If you have all these prerequisites ticked off, you can attempt this glitch as many times as you want.

