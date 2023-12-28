How to carry up to eight weapons in MW3 Zombies?

There is nothing more thrilling than the idea of having more than two weapons in MW3 Zombies. While it is not generally possible, a new bug in the game allows players to equip up to eight separate weapons in their inventory. This will greatly help pursue the higher-tier missions in the game, which require great tenacity and patience to complete.

To unlock up to eight additional inventory slots for your weapons in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, read through our detailed guide.

MW3 Zombies UAV tower glitch enables eight weapon slots

This glitch can be exploited using the UAV towers available with the Red Worm Easter Egg in the game. To carry it out, you must have Molotovs equipped in your inventory. Players must note that without the Molotovs, you cannot complete the trick.

Follow these steps to successfully carry additional weapons in MW3 Zombies:

Launch Call of Duty HQ from your designated platform. Log in with your credentials. Proceed to launch Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Head to any of the four UAV towers from the Red Worm Easter Egg. Take out your Molotov, and walk towards the Console. Throw the Molotov at your feet and make sure you can see the "Activate Console" prompt on your screen. As your health depletes and stretches between 70HP - 40HP, interact with the console. You will get knocked down, and the fire will slowly die out. Continue to self-revive yourself. After self-reviving, when you scroll through your weapon slots, you will find yourself with a free weapon slot.

After following these steps, you will now have access to one additional free weapon slot. It will remain empty, and you can add any weapon to this slot, either via Wonder Weapon cases, buying weapons off the wall, or even using the Mystery Box.

Expand Tweet

These steps can be repeated seven more times, allowing you to carry up to eight additional weapons in your inventory. All these weapons can be Pack-a-Punched to Level 4, and there will be no restrictions applied to using them in-game.

If there are any missions or tasks that you have been unable to complete, you can use this trick before it is patched to ensure a hundred percent success rate on those missions. There are further no restrictions on even attaching a rarity to your weapon or adding different classes of weapons. You are entirely free to customize these slots as per your own will.

For more MW3 Zombies guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.