How to earn all Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone

The main stage for Call of Duty League 2024 is just around the corner, which means it's time to earn free Major 3 viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone. A total of 12 teams are set to compete in the game's premier league, which starts May 16 and runs until May 19. Viewers can earn multiple rewards by tuning in to the live broadcast and witnessing Call of Duty gameplay in its highest form.

The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 LAN tournament is hosted by Toronto Ultra and will take place at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Canada. Keep reading to find out more about the Major 3 viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get Major 3 viewership rewards in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

How to unlock CDL 2024 viewership rewards (Image via CDL)

Follow the steps below to earn free Major 3 viewership rewards in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone:

Log into your Activision account. Connect your account to your desired platform (Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, Steam). Link your YouTube account to your Activision account. Watch the official CDL 2024 broadcast. The rewards depend on the number of hours streamed. Wait for the rewards to drop. Open MW3 or Warzone to enjoy your viewership rewards.

All Call of Duty League 2024 Major 3 viewership rewards

Major 3 viewership rewards in CDL 2024 (Image via CDL)

You can unlock 30-minute Double Weapon XP and Double XP Tokens by watching the live matches throughout the five-week Qualifier round.

Meanwhile, you can unlock the following rewards during the tournament weekend from 10:30 AM PT:

May 16

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlock at one hour)

"Aim for the Noggin" sticker (Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes)

sticker (Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes) 60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlock at two hours)

"Streamrolled" Calling Card (Unlock at two hours and 30 minutes)

May 17

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlock at one hour)

"Meet Me on LAN" Calling Card (Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes)

Calling Card (Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes) 60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlock at two hours)

"Spicy" Emblem (Unlock at two hours and 30 minutes)

May 18

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlock at one hour)

"Toxic" Emblem (Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes)

Emblem (Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes) 60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlock at two hours)

"Wallbang" Calling Card (Unlock at two hours and 30 minutes)

May 19

60-minute Double XP Token (Unlock at one hour)

"I <3 Donuts" Emblem(Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes)

Emblem(Unlock at one hour and 30 minutes) "Generator" Weapon Blueprint (Unlock at two hours)

Weapon Blueprint (Unlock at two hours) 60-minute Double Weapon XP Token (Unlock at two hours)

Get the latest Call of Duty League 2024 updates at Sportskeeda.