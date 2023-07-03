How to easily complete the 'Crack the Code' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Crack the Code is a Tier 5 mission from the Black Mous Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. The assignment involves players getting access to the Koschei Complex's Alpha Cluster, looting the Diamond Drill, and using it to open the safe located in the Factory Wing area to read the note inside. But, it isn't as easy as it sounds. In fact, it is deemed to be one of the most challenging missions in DMZ.

It involves solving complex puzzles, fighting AI soldiers, bosses, real enemies (in some instances) and can be time-consuming. Upon completing the mission, players will be rewarded with the highly sought-after Weather Proof Operator skin and a whopping 40,000 XP.

This guide will look at the 'Crack the Code' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and how you can complete it easily.

Where to find the Diamond Drill in the 'Crack the Code' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

The entire mission takes place in Al Mazrah's Koschei Complex. The underground bunker is far from safe. It is riddled with enemies and can be really challenging to complete the mission in one go if you are a solo Warzone 2 player. Hence, before heading into Koschei Complex, ensure you have sufficient ammunition, shields, and other utilities.

Moreover, you must have a car battery and jumper cables in your backpack, as you will need them to complete a puzzle later in the mission. That said, here's how you can get the Diamond Drill in the 'Crack the Code' mission in Warzone 2:

First and foremost, get inside the Koschei Complex through any of the four points of entrances - the Al Mazrah City parking lot, Rohan Oil Access Tunnels, Taraq Village, and the Oasis.

Next, make your way to the Chemical Plant. This area is devoid of light, and NVGs can really come in handy.

Look for the Factory Admin Key in the small vents near the small hut located in the center of the Chemical Plant. Make sure to also collect the R4D Detector from the small hut.

Now, look alongside the perimeter of the Chemical Plant, and you will come across a power junction between two doors C/1 or C/2. Interact with it to use your car battery and jumper cables to give it power.

Approach either C/1 or C/2 doors and press the power button next to it. The game will notify you that the Alpha Cluster Door has been opened if you are successful.

Move forward and climb the stairs to find some AI soldiers and Sentries. Eliminate them.

Use your R4D Detector to scan the wall above the number pad near the yellow locked door. Take a picture of the symbols described on the wall.

Now look around the Alpha Cluster for blackboards. Scan them using the R4D Detector and note down the numbers that relate to the symbols.

Once all numbers are collected, approach the yellow door and input the number that you decoded.

Get inside once the door is unlocked and loot the Diamond Drill. It will be purple in color and will be sitting on a table to the left.

This completes the first part of the mission. Next, you must reach the safe located in the Factory Wing and read the note inside.

Where is the safe located in the 'Crack the Code' mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Once the Diamond Drill is acquired, you will need to unlock a safe with it that is located in the Factory Wing of Koschei Complex. Here's how to do it:

Head back to the Chemical Plant.

Find doors A/1 or A/2 and enter the Factory Admin area using the Factory Admin Key located early on.

As you proceed through the area, you will encounter the Rhino Boss. Defeat him.

Once defeated, a door will be unlocked on the northern side. Take the staircase and move to the upper floor.

You will now encounter the second boss Sniper. Eliminate him.

Continue moving forward, and you will eventually come across a small room to the right with a safe inside. It will be marked in red.

Interact with it to use your Diamond Drill and open the safe. This will take some time, and enemies will be hunting you down in waves during this period.

Once opened, loot the Bunker Safe Note and safely extract it from the map.

This completes one of the most difficult and lengthy missions in Warzone 2's DMZ mode.

