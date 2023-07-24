How to easily complete the "Spice of Life" mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Spice of Life is a Tier 5 mission from the Phalanx Faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ. It is divided into two objectives. First, players must eliminate 10 enemies with a single ammo clip. Then, in the same deployment, they must take down opponents with 20 different weapons; these can be both AI soldiers and real players.

Upon successful completion of the mission, players will be rewarded with a total of 20,000 XP and the Levels of Hell Calling Card. The mission, although may sound a little complicated on paper, is actually quite easy to complete. With that said, this guide will take a closer look at the Spice of Life mission in DMZ and how to easily complete it in Warzone 2.

How to kill 10 enemies with a single ammo clip in the "Spice of Life" DMZ mission of Warzone 2?

Killing enemies with a single clip in DMZ (Image via Activision)

Although getting 10 kills with a single ammo clip in the Spice of Life DMZ mission of Warzone 2 sounds difficult, it is actually really easy to complete. All you have to do is to equip an LMG; most Lightmachine Guns in the game have a large bullet count per magazine.

You can increase this bullet count further by using larger magazine attachments with the help of the Gunsmith 2.0 system. It is not mandatory to use an LMG, you can use any weapon you deem fit. But it is recommended to use full-auto or semi-auto firearms with large magazine modifications.

Once your loadout is ready, simply head into any Exclusion Zone you prefer (it is recommended to deploy into Vondel). Find groups of AI soldiers and simply take them out, but make sure that you don't reload once you get a kill. If you do so, you'll have to start all over again. If possible go for headshots as they lower the TTK significantly.

After you get 10 eliminations using this trick, your first objective of the mission will be completed.

How to kill enemies using 20 different weapons in the Spice of Life DMZ mission of Warzone 2?

Picking weapons from dead AI soldiers in DMZ in Spice of Life (Image via Activision)

Killing enemies with 20 different weapons in the Spice of Life DMZ mission of Warzone 2 isn't that difficult either. Once you have completed the first part of the objective, simply pick up the dropped weapons and go on a killing spree, switching weapons every chance you get.

Once you have fulfilled the criteria, the mission will be complete and you'll be eligible to earn all the rewards this mission promises. However, it is worth noting here that both steps have to be completed in the same deployment. This is an easy mission and can be done in a solo infil as well. But ensure that you don't get ambushed by another team.

That covers everything you need to know about the Spice of Life DMZ mission of Warzone 2. It is one of the easiest Tier 5 Phalanx jobs in the game and given the exciting rewards, no one should skip this.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.