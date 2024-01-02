The Crossbow is one of the most unique and effective weapons for stealth in MW3 Zombies. A very lethal marksman rifle, the Crossbow can also be one of the most effective weapons in the game, provided it is executed with the right combination of skills, strategy, and a proper understanding of its unique characteristics.

Players wanting to get their hands on the Crossbow must first unlock the weapon in Zombies mode. Let’s look at how players can unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 3: Zombies.

Unlocking Crossbow in MW3 Zombies

There are multiple ways to unlock the Crossbow in MW3 Zombies (image via Activision)

Much like the other weapons in Modern Warfare 3: Zombies, several ways exist to unlock the Crossbow.

1) Get it from a friend

The easiest and probably fastest way to get the Crossbow is to get it from another player, preferably a friend or a random player in the chat generous enough to drop it for you. All the player has to do is exfil the dropped Crossbow to unlock it permanently.

2) Unlock from Multiplayer mode

The most assured way of unlocking the Crossbow is completing a challenge in MW3 multiplayer mode. But, for this challenge to be unlocked, players must reach level 55 in multiplayer mode. After reaching level 55, they must complete the Crossbow unlock challenge and score 50 longshot kills (the target must be at least 38 meters away) with a Marksman rifle. A downside is the time required to reach level 55 and complete the challenge.

3) Looting from Mercenary Caches

The toughest way to unlock the Crossbow in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is to loot mercenary caches, which are found in tier 3 infested strongholds, mercenary strongholds, mercenary camps, and mercenary convoys in the high-threat zones. Unlike the other methods, looting doesn’t guarantee the weapon.

4) Open a Mystery Box

While mystery boxes have a slim chance of containing a Crossbow, this method is not recommended as it requires much luck, and a large amount of the player’s essence is also used in the process.

Once the Crossbow is unlocked, players can equip it as an ensured weapon and use it in multiplayer and MW3 Zombies mode.