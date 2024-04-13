How to get more kills in COD Mobile

A high kill total in COD Mobile is a sign of a proficient player in this hectic game. To improve, you must take a calculated approach and become an expert in several aspects of the game. You'll learn crucial tactics from this tutorial that will help you take control of the battlefield and improve your kill total.

Everything, from fine-tuning your loadout to comprehending map dynamics to improving your gameplay abilities, is covered in detail so that you know all the necessary details to win battles. By practicing and being dedicated, you will get more skilled and become a powerful player in COD Mobile.

Strategies to get more kills in COD Mobile

1) Master your weaponry and loadout

Official artwork (Image via Activision)

Knowing your weaponry inside and out is essential to maximizing your efficiency in combat. Try out different weaponry to see which one best fits your playstyle. Are you an enthusiast for close-quarters shotgun fighting, assault rifles, or snipers? Different strategies are required for each sort of weapon.

Investigate the perks and attachments system as well. The performance of your weapon can be greatly improved by adding grips, scopes, and longer magazines. These additions will provide you with more control, accuracy, and ammunition capacity. Select perks that fit your play style. For example, if you're a fast-paced, aggressive player, you can gain an advantage by selecting perks like Agile or Lightweight.

2) Map awareness and positioning

Map awareness (Image via Activision)

Understanding the map's layout is essential for effectively securing kills in COD Mobile. Learn all the ins and outs, chokepoints, and high-traffic regions by heart. To survive and secure kills, one must know where to look for cover and where attackers are likely to come.

Furthermore, placement skills might provide you with a tactical edge. Make good use of naturally occurring cover, such as walls, crates, and buildings. Refrain from sprinting in the open since it leaves you vulnerable.

Instead, take calculated steps and make use of your surroundings to ambush adversaries and surprise them. Seeking out elevated positions wherever feasible might also be fortuitous due to the height advantage.

3) Refine your gameplay skills in COD Mobile

Gameplay skills (Image via Activision)

Lastly, improve your gaming abilities by practicing and picking up tips from other players. Aim for accuracy by fine-tuning your sensitivity settings until you achieve the ideal ratio of speed to accuracy. Aim for headshots as much as possible because they usually result in faster kills.

Additionally, you may have an advantage if you comprehend the subtleties and mechanics of the game. To increase your kill total, become familiar with the placement and timing of killstreaks and use them intelligently.

Additionally, you can become a more elusive target and improve your ability to defeat opponents by being proficient in movement methods like strafing, jump shots, and drop shots.

Finally, never undervalue the significance of communication and teamwork. To outwit and outgun your adversaries, coordinate with your allies, identify their locations, and cooperate.

Follow Sportskeeda to explore more COD topics.

Check out other related articles:

How to deal with enemy scorestreaks || Top 10 guns to use