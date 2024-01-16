How to get Mister Peeks Call of Duty plushie

Mister Peeks has finally made its way to the Call of Duty store, and players can grab the cute plushie starting January 15, 2024. Mister Peeks, also known as the Mystery Box Bunny, is a creepy stuffed rabbit featured in many Call of Duty titles. It appeared in Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, Modern Warfare III Zombies, and Warzone 2.0 as an Easter egg for the Urzikstan map.

Many players have expressed their interest in getting the product, and it probably won't be long until it sells out. Fans who want to obtain the official CoD plushie can read on to find out more details about its price, specifications, and item description.

What is the price of the Call of Duty Mister Peeks plushie?

The plushie costs $25 on the Call of Duty Shop (Image via Call of Duty shop)

The Mister Peeks plushie is a Call of Duty Shop-exclusive product that sells for $25. The official product description reads:

"Officially-licensed plush, exclusive to the Call of Duty Shop. This is the only place you can get this plush, so grab yours now! 'Thank you, Mister Peeks! You keep me safe in the dark place!' You don't need to search for a Mystery Box to add this Mister Peeks plush toy to your Call of Duty collection. Snuggle up with this deadly bunny or proudly display it on your shelf. This plushie should keep you safe!"

How to buy Mister Peeks Call of Duty plushie

You can buy the plushie from the official Call of Duty shop (Image via Call of Duty Shop)

According to the website, the 9-inch Mister Peeks plushie is made from 100% polyester. Fans who want to own it can order one starting January 15, 2024, at the Call of Duty Shop.

It is important to note that the product does not come with in-game content, which may disappoint some fans. However, it is still a must-have item, especially for avid Call of Duty fans who like to collect the franchise's merch.

Aside from the plushie, you can also score other Mister Peeks merch on the Call of Duty Shop. The black t-shirt retails for $35, while the black hoodie costs $70. Keep in mind that the prices may vary depending on the apparel size. Like the plushie, these also do not come with in-game content.

