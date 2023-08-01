How to get the original MW2 Nuke in Modern Warfare 2

The Tactical Nuke from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) is an iconic killstreak that annihilates all enemies on the map when deployed and ends the match right there and then. It returns in the current-gen MW2 as the MGB Nuke, carrying the same devastating potential. Despite having the same lethal capabilities, veteran fans of the franchise sway more toward the Tactical Nuke instead of the MGB Nuke.

This is mostly due to the sound effects that the original Nuke carries. Every time a Nuke is deployed, a timer kicks off. The sound effect of the countdown was more than enough to make players in the lobby anxious back in the day.

Fortunately, this sound effect can also be replicated in the current-gen title, making the MGB Nuke behave exactly like the Tactical Nuke. That said, this article will take a look at how you can easily get the sound effects of the original MW2 Nuke in Modern Warfare 2.

How to get sound effects of the original MW2 Tactical Nuke in Modern Warfare 2?

To replicate the original MW2 Tactical Nuke in Modern Warfare 2, you will need to have 'The Throwback Audio Pack' Bundle. It changes numerous sound effects in the game to that of the original title. The bundle comes with two weapon blueprints, a Soap Operator skin, a Charm, a Sticker, an Emblem, and a Loading Screen.

To get the Tactical Nuke sound effects when an MGB Nuke is called in, you'll have to earn the required number of kills using one of the two weapon blueprints that come with the bundle, which are the Good Ol' Days and the Lachmann Classic.

If you want to purchase the bundle, it will cost 1800 CP (COD Points) and is available in the in-game store. However, if it doesn't appear for you, then you need not worry, as the in-game store keeps rotating bundles in and out.

How to get the MGB Nuke in Modern Warfare 2?

Guide to getting an MGB Nuke in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

In the original Modern Warfare 2, you had to equip the Tactical Nuke killstreak and get 25 kills without dying to earn it. If you had the Hardline Perk, the requirements would drop by one kill, and you had to get 24 eliminations in total without dying.

In the rebooted MW2 (2022), you will have to get a total of 30 kills without dying, and these kills must be from weapons and equipment only. However, in the latter's case, it is a hidden killstreak and cannot be equipped manually. So in the latest shooter title, you don't have to sacrifice a killstreak slot to earn the MGB Nuke.

As mentioned earlier, you cannot use those killstreaks to get kills. Only kills with weapons and equipment count toward the MGB Nuke. Hence, if you are planning on going for a Nuke, it is advised that you skip the lethal killstreaks and opt for ones like the UAV, Counter UAV, or Advanced UAVs.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.