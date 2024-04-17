How to improve your aim in COD Mobile

Being proficient with your aim is essential to surviving COD Mobile's hectic battlefields. With accurate aim, you can quickly dispatch enemies, accomplish goals, and guide your squad to victory. However, it requires immense dedication, consistency, and persistence to gain precision in your aiming.

This article goes over essential tactics to improve your aim and outperform the opposition. These pointers, from modifying sensitivity settings to mastering crosshair positioning and making use of aim-assist capabilities, will help you become a lethal force on the battlefield.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Strategies to improve your aim in COD Mobile

Adjust sensitivity settings in COD Mobile

Sensitivity (Image via Activision)

The first tip to improve your aim in COD Mobile is to adjust the sensitivity levels to fit your tastes and playstyle. The sensitivity settings control how quickly your crosshairs move across the screen in response to your thumb movements.

To find the one that works best for you, experiment with different camera and ADS (Aim Down Sight) sensitivity settings.

Camera sensitivity

This option controls the speed at which your point of view shifts when you slide your thumb over the screen without using the down sight. While increased sensitivity enables quicker reactions to adversaries, lower sensitivity can offer more accurate movements for tracking targets.

ADS sensitivity

The ADS sensitivity controls how quickly your crosshairs move when aiming down sights. It is frequently recommended to choose a lower ADS sensitivity than camera sensitivity for better accuracy when aiming precisely at distant targets. Nonetheless, strike a balance so that you can easily track targets and react fast in tight spaces.

Practice

After you've changed the sensitivity levels, practice frequently to help your body adjust to the new setup. To become accustomed to the sensitivity levels and build muscle memory, spend time in both training modes and real matches.

Crosshair placement and tracking

Crosshair placement (Image via Activision)

Acquiring and tracking targets fast in COD Mobile requires precise crosshair placement. To decrease the amount of time it takes to aim at opponents, keep your crosshairs at head level and pre-shoot around corners and typical adversary paths.

For accuracy during encounters, practice maintaining your crosshairs on target when you move, strafe, and jump. Furthermore, concentrate on following moving targets by foreseeing their movements and modifying your aim appropriately.

Utilize aim assist and practice drills

Utilize aim assist (Image via Activision)

To improve the precision of your aim, make use of COD Mobile's aim assist tools. While aiming down sights, aim assist makes it easier to gradually modify your aim towards targets.

Aim assist has its uses, but to improve your aim, you must train without depending too much on it.

Custom training modes

To help players become more adept at aiming, several first-person shooter games provide personalized training modes. Utilize these modes to practice aiming methods, including tracking, flick shots, and target acquisition.

Establish challenges and exercises to concentrate on particular areas that require improvement, and work to progressively enhance your proficiency over time.

Follow Sportskeeda to explore more COD topics.

Check out other related articles:

How to deal with enemy scorestreaks || Top 10 guns to use

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback