How to play Modern Warfare 3 before everyone else using the New Zealand trick

The highly anticipated official release of Modern Warfare 3 is only a few hours away, with a deliberate worldwide rollout strategy in place. The game will be released in various regions at different times, starting with New Zealand. However, this advantage is exclusive to console users as PC owners will have a fixed release timing.

This rollout strategy presents a great opportunity for console users worldwide to play early by synchronizing with the New Zealand timing.

This article will provide a step-wise guide for implementing said technique for gamers who want to start playing as soon as the New Zealand launch is released.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 early

As already established, the console release schedule for Modern Warfare 3 unfolds across diverse regions at different times, beginning in New Zealand on November 10 at 12 am GMT+13.

Now, by employing a smart trick, players all over the globe will be able to access the game early with the New Zealand launch window.

While Xbox players may easily apply the method to gain early access to Modern Warfare 3, PlayStation users may find it less appealing as it incurs additional costs.

It is recommended that PlayStation fans wait patiently for official availability in their respective regions to ensure a cost-effective approach.

Xbox players can change their console region and enjoy this opportunity. Follow the below steps to change the region on the Xbox:

Start your Xbox.

Go to the Settings menu.

Now, navigate to the System option.

Select the option - Language & Location.

Find the New Zealand region and select it.

Finally, restart your Xbox.

This will reset your Xbox region to New Zealand, and now you need to change the location on the Activision account for the completion of the trick. Follow these steps to do so:

Log into your Activision account.

Go to Profile present on the top of the screen.

Select the option Basic Info and press Edit.

From there, you can change the location to New Zealand.

With this, you can access Modern Warfare 3 early on your Xbox.

MW3 will fully go live for Xbox and PlayStation users on November 9, 2023, by 10 pm PT. For PC users, it will be released at a fixed time on November 9, 2023, at 9 pm PT.