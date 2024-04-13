How to rank up quickly in COD Mobile

Moving up the ranks in the Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) universe takes strategic dexterity and proficient gaming. Players take on opponents in various game types and maps as they go up the competitive ladder with each match. Gaining proficiency with weaponry, comprehending map layouts, and cooperating with allies are essential for success.

We will explore several tactics and methods required to advance up the ranks in COD Mobile quickly.

Strategies to rank up quickly in COD Mobile

1) Master the basics and understand the meta

Master the basics (Image via Activision)

Make sure you understand the basics of the game well before playing ranked matches. This entails being aware of the properties of each weapon, game modes, map layouts, and movement mechanics. Try out different load-outs to determine which ones work best for your style of play.

You may stay informed about the current meta by keeping an eye on patch notes, developer updates, and community conversations. Gaining a large advantage over your rivals can be achieved by being aware of the popular weapons, attachments, and strategies of the current season.

Spend some time honing your aim and reflexes by practicing often with aim trainers and training modes. Achieving success in high-tier matches, where every shot counts, requires consistent accuracy.

2) Communicate and coordinate with your team

Coordinate with your team (Image via Activision)

In the ranking mode of COD Mobile, communication is essential for success. To collaborate with your colleagues, identify opponent positions, and formulate strategies, use text messaging or voice chat. Even with impressive individual talents, a well-coordinated team can easily outmaneuver and outplay its opponents.

Give objectives precedence over kills. Concentrating on reaching goals in cooperative game types such as Search and Destroy or Domination helps a team score more points and advance toward victory. Be prepared to forfeit your reputation in favor of the team's overall success.

Modify your play style according to the makeup of your squad and the advantages and disadvantages of each member. For instance, instead of charging into close-quarters battle by yourself, concentrate on covering and supporting proficient snipers if they are part of your team.

3) Strategize and analyze your gameplay

Official poster (Image via Activision)

By examining spawn locations, player routes, and map layouts, you can cultivate a strategic attitude. To obtain the upper hand in battle, anticipate your opponent's movements and adjust your positioning and rotations accordingly.

Examine your gaming regularly to find areas that need work. Using in-game replays or recording tools to review your matches can help you identify errors, evaluate your choices, and gain insight from your experiences.

Remain disciplined and keep an optimistic outlook despite failures or setbacks. In COD Mobile, ranking up is a gradual process that calls for endurance and patience. Keep your attention on ongoing self-improvement and resist the need to let brief failures deter you.

Follow Sportskeeda to explore more COD topics.

Check out other related articles:

How to deal with enemy scorestreaks || Top 10 guns to use