How to unlock Gold camo for Modern Warfare 3 weapons?

With the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, gamers may rejoin their lobbies, grind for new weapons, and progress to mastery. Access to extra items, such as weapon skins, requires the leveling of a firearm. Notably, Gold skin has been one of the most sought-after cosmetic items in Call of Duty. Due to the rarity of these weapon skins, they represent a player's effort and determination to become an expert with that particular firearm.

In the latest entry, Modern Warfare 3, you can master and unlock various firearms to rule the multiplayer in style. This article briefly explains how to get the highly coveted Gold camo in MW3.

All available camos in Modern Warfare 3

All base weapon camos from the previous entry, except the completionist variants, can be added to any weapon in Modern Warfare 3. This implies that provided the weapon and camo have been unlocked for the multiplayer, you can apply it to any firearm in the game.

This new carry-over system will save time and reduce the hassle of grinding for weapons acquired in the previous entry.

Some of the camos in the game (Image via Activision)

The following base camos are available at launch.

Poison Frogs

Graphical

Topographic

Glittery Flats

Retro

Neapolitan

Under the Microscope

High Contrast

Wavelength

Two Tone Brushstrokes

Perfect Symmetry

Psychedelic

Blur

Bold

Butterfly

Puzzle

Skeletal

Glitch Milspec

There are a few mastery camos that are unique and take more time to unlock:

Gilded

Forged

Priceless

Interstellar

Golden Ivory

Spinel Husk

Arachnida

Bioluminescent

Golden Enigma

Zircon Scale

Serpentinite

Borealis

How to unlock Gold camo for guns in Modern Warfare 3

The game introduces a total of 12 new completionist camos, along with four others from Modern Warfare 2. The Gold camo for the new weapons is called Gilded, which features alongside an additional zombie mode mastery variant named Golden Enigma. For Modern Warfare 2 weapons, it is still called Gold. Let's review how you can unlock each golden gun camo.

All the completionist camos in the game (Image via Activision)

Golden Ivory (exclusive to MWII guns) and Golden Enigma (exclusive to MW3 guns)

Unlock rules:

Finish the four Zombie Base Camo Tasks for that particular weapon.

Fulfill the Golden Ivory Camo Task: often killing a set number of zombies and successfully extracting the firearm in a single deployment.

Gold (exclusive to MWII guns)

Unlock criteria:

Finish the four Base Camo Tasks associated with that particular weapon.

Fulfill the Gold Camo Task: generally getting a few kills without dying with that weapon

Gilded (exclusive to MW3 guns)

Unlock criteria:

Finish all of the weapon's Base Camo Challenges.

Finish a Gilded Challenge explicitly designed for that weapon, such as "Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 times."

For more content related to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.