How to unlock Golden Flame X12 blueprint for free in Warzone, WZ Mobile, and MW3?

The Golden Flame is a new weapon blueprint for the X12 handgun, part of the free rewards in the ongoing Operation Day Zero event in Call of Duty: WZ Mobile. It can be utilized across both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Acquiring this item is straightforward and no specific challenges need to be completed, as it can be claimed directly.

This guide will assist you in claiming the Golden Flame X12 weapon blueprint in Warzone Mobile.

Procedure to unlock the Golden Flame X12 blueprint in Warzone, WZ Mobile, and MW3

Golden Flame X12 weapon blueprint in WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

The Operation Day Zero event in WZ Mobile offers a range of exciting rewards, divided into two sets: six community and 12 individual rewards.

The Golden Flame X12 handgun blueprint has been unlocked as a community reward after the successful clearing of Zone 4. There are six zones in total, each is cleared when the community accumulates enough EP, with every player contributing their collected EP to the challenge.

Once a zone gets cleared, a specific reward gets unlocked. At the time of writing a total of 439,726,861,865 EP has been collected.

The Golden Flame X12 weapon blueprint can be exclusively claimed through WZ Mobile, but it is accessible across both Warzone and MW3. Follow these steps to claim it:

Launch Warzone Mobile. Navigate to the menu and select the store option. Look for the Day Zero section at the bottom of the screen. Locate the unclaimed rewards. If the Golden Flame blueprint is present, select it to inspect. Click the 'Free' option in the bottom-right corner to claim it.

How to earn Event Points in WZ Mobile?

To earn Event Points (EP), you must complete specific challenges; the amount of EP earned varies depending on the challenge completed. The full list of Operation Day Zero challenges is as follows:

Opening a Supply Box or Day Zero Supply Drop.

Eliminating an enemy player.

Completing a Contract.

Using a Killstreak.

Landing a headshot.

Purchasing items from Buy Stations.

All Operation Day Zero rewards in WZ Mobile

Operation Day Zero Community rewards (Image via Activision)

Here is the complete list of all Operation Day Zero free rewards in WZ Mobile:

Community rewards:

Gilded Devil King Large Decal: Clear Zone 1 ·

Large Decal: Clear Zone 1 · Scorched Beginnings Animated Calling Card: Clear Zone 2 ·

Animated Calling Card: Clear Zone 2 · Golden Blaze Emblem: Clear Zone 3 ·

Emblem: Clear Zone 3 · Golden Flame X12 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone 4 ·

X12 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone 4 · Heavy Thunder M4 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone 5 ·

M4 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone 5 · Golden Phantom Ghost Operator Skin: Clear Zone 6

Individual rewards:

Crimson Blaze Emblem ·

Emblem · Nightmare Rift Calling Card ·

Calling Card · Forsaken Past Emblem ·

Emblem · Tearing Me Apart Sticker ·

Sticker · Demon’s Claw Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint ·

Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint · Last Word Charm ·

Charm · Hell Scrapper LTV Vehicle Skin ·

LTV Vehicle Skin · Nightmare Inferno Large Decal ·

Large Decal · Crimson Prince X12 Weapon Blueprint ·

X12 Weapon Blueprint · Vengeful Devil King Large Decal ·

Large Decal · Raging Blaze M4 Weapon Blueprint ·

M4 Weapon Blueprint · Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator

