How to unlock the Polished Camo easily in Warzone 2?

The Polished camo is an animated weapon skin in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is a Faction Victory reward in the Faction Showdown limited-time event of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. There are two criteria to earn this reward. First, fans must participate in the event and complete all challenges for the Task Force 141 faction. And second, Task Force 141 must win the event. If the above conditions are met, players will earn the camo.

The Faction Showdown event is a limited-time event currently underway in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The event went live on August 4, 2023, and will continue until August 16, 2023.

During this event, players can participate in two factions - Task Force 141 and Shadow Company. Ultimately, the team with the most kills will win the event.

With that said, in this guide, we will discuss how you can participate in the Faction Showdown event in Warzone 2 and unlock the Polished Camo.

How to participate in the Faction Showdown event to unlock the Polished Camo in Warzone 2?

To unlock the Polished Camo in Warzone 2, you must participate in the Faction Showdown event in favor of the Task Force 141 faction. Once joined, you will have to contribute kills towards the faction, and if TF 141 has the most kills at the end of the event, the Polished Camo will be unlocked for all.

To participate in the limited-time event and become eligible for this rare camo, follow the steps below:

Launch the game. Head over to the Events tab. Ensure you have selected Task Force 141 faction therein. Complete all 5 challenges for the TF 141.

Doing so will make you eligible for the skin. Now, all you have to do is keep racking up kills for your faction. When the event ends, if Task Force 141 has gathered the most kills by then, the faction will win, and you will unlock the Polished camo for all your weapons. But that's not all. You'll also earn a Soap Operator skin and a Battle Pass XP token.

That said, it is worth noting here that, despite your efforts, the Shadow Company might rack up the most kills and win the event. In such a case, you won't earn the skin.

Hence, it is advised to complete all five challenges for the Shadow Company faction as well. In that scenario, if Shadow Company wins, you'll be at least eligible to earn the Blood Cell camo, a Horangi Operator skin, and a Battle Pass XP token.

That covers everything that there is to know about unlocking the Polished Camo.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.