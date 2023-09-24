How to unlock Shadow Company Mil-Sim skin for free in Warzone 2 and MW2

Activision Blizzard has recently announced the much-awaited Shadow Company Mil-Sim skin will be coming to Warzone 2 and MW2. Players will be able to unlock this skin for free right after the launch of the new season. As Season 6 approaches, both games have their due sweaty grind, with players striving to secure the number one spot and earn unique, prestigious rewards.

As per official sources, both WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2 will see the dawn of a new Season on September 27, 2023, at 12 pm EST, 9 am PT, 11 am CT, and 9:30 pm IST.

This article will provide players with information on acquiring the upcoming Shadow Company Mil-Sim skin in both CoD titles.

Unlocking Shadow Company Mil-Sim skin for free in Warzone 2 and MW2

The long-awaited Shadow Company Mil-Sim skin is finally making its way to MW2 and Warzone 2. The cosmetic will be a free reward that players can redeem upon reaching Level 1150 in-game, i.e., Prestige Level 23 across both titles.

Those who have additional XP tokens in their inventory are advised to use them to boost their progress. It will also help them earn this reward in a timely manner. For those worried about the transferability of this skin with the release of Modern Warfare 3, Activision has officially stated that the Shadow Company Mil-Sim skin, along with other cosmetics, will be fully transferable to the upcoming CoD title.

New Prestige Levels in Warzone 2 and MW2

The latest patch notes indicate that both CoD titles are set to receive a whole new array of Prestige Levels in Season 6, which the developers have confirmed will be the last update for now. As seen in the past, Season 6 will introduce the following Prestige Levels and associated rewards with each level rank-up:

Prestige 22 (Level 1100): Emblem, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Double XP Battle Pass Tokens, Calling Card Challenges. Prestige 23 (Level 1150): Emblem, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Double XP Battle Pass Tokens, Calling Card Challenges, and Shadow Company Mil-Sim skin. Prestige 24 (Level 1,200): Emblem, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Double XP Battle Pass Tokens, Calling Card Challenges. Prestige 25 (Level 1,250): Emblem, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Double XP Battle Pass Tokens, Calling Card Challenges.

Players must note that these associated rewards will be granted accordingly upon completion of the Prestige milestone.

Call of Duty has seen an incredible amount of traction in recent months. With Modern Warfare 3 releasing and Season 6 for WZ2 and MW2 right around the corner, the surge of recent content has kept the playerbase engaged.

