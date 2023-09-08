News about Activision's plan to give away Modern Warfare 3 beta codes during the World Series of Warzone (WSOW) Grand Finals has spread like wildfire in the Call of Duty community. The revered WSOW Global Finals are right around the corner, setting to kick off on September 16, 2023, in the Copper Box Arena, London. Fans are excited for this upcoming series to finally come to an end after an eventful series of qualifiers.

Fifty teams across the world have fought tooth and nail to compete in the WSOW Final. With a prize pool of $600,000 and stakes at an all-time high, teams are at the edge, trying to best the other and secure for themselves the #1 spot in the 2023 World Series of Warzone.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide for players to help them enroll for a chance at receiving the Modern Warfare 3 beta codes via the World Series of Warzone Global Final.

How to earn Modern Warfare 3 beta codes in World Series of Warzone Global Final

With only a limited offering of 50,000 codes being available for the Modern Warfare 3 giveaway, Activision is offering players a chance to enter their names in this giveaway by watching WSOW Global Finals live through Twitch/YouTube on September 16, 2023.

Players must follow these pre-requisite steps in order to qualify for receiving the MW3 beta code during the Global Finals:

For those without an Activision account, create an Activision account and link it with your PSN, Xbox, Steam, or Battle.net account. Proceed to link your YouTube or Twitch account with your Activision account. Watch the WSOW Global Final live with your linked account on your preferred streaming website (YouTube or Twitch).

Players can earn up to three entries during this giveaway. Upon watching the finals for an hour, players will be granted a single entry. Subsequently, every additional hour watched will yield players an extra entry.

The maximum number of entries is limited to three, and upon watching the matches for three continuous hours, you can no longer pitch an entry into the giveaway.

Other rewards

Upon tuning into the World Series of Warzone Global Finals on September 16, 2023, players will also be eligible to earn the following rewards along with the Modern Warfare 3 entries:

Unlocks at 30 minutes: 60 minutes Double XP token

60 minutes Double XP token Unlocks at 1 hour: 60 minutes Double Weapon XP token

60 minutes Double Weapon XP token Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes: Grab the Popcorn Calling Card

Grab the Popcorn Calling Card Unlocks at 1 hour and 30 minutes: WSOW Wartrack

WSOW Wartrack Unlocks at 2 hours: Double Digits Emblem

Double Digits Emblem Unlocks at 3 hours: Lighting Ron Weapon Blueprint

Lighting Ron Weapon Blueprint Unlocks at 3 hours: You Dropped This Camo

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.