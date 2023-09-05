Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "The Ultimate Vehicle is Team" mission explained

'The Ultimate Vehicle is Team' mission is a Tier 4 endeavor for the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission is quite challenging, to say the least. Players delve deep into Al Mazrah territory to complete the three-part task in order to earn lucrative rewards. Players will require the assistance of teammates, with open communication being pivotal in completing this mission.

Our guide will help players take a calculated approach and complete the mission relatively easily. To get a more detailed brief on how to finish the mission, read below.

What are the objectives for The Ultimate Vehicle is Team mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Ultimate Vehicle is Team mission in Warzone 2 DMZ has three objectives:

Kill three operators or commanders from the MRAP

Destroy four reinforcement helicopters from the MRAP

Destroy the Helo Commander from the MRAP

Where to find the MRAP in The Ultimate Vehicle Is Team mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

MRAP in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Upon infiltrating Al Mazrah, players can find the MRAP in the following manner:

Open the Tac-map to locate the MRAP in-game. Players must then collect $200,000 in order to purchase the key for the MRAP.

After making the necessary runs and collecting the money, head towards the nearest buy station to purchase the MRAP key

Proceed to the nearest MRAP to take control of it.

After getting behind the steering wheel of the MRAP, we urge players to buy UAVs and pick Hunt Squad contracts to find some opponents to eliminate. This will complete the first task with relative ease and help them progress to the next objective.

How to locate reinforcement helicopters in The Ultimate Vehicle is Team mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

To find reinforcement helicopters, players can follow this simple method:

Head into the active combat zones within Al Mazrah.

These hot zones will have A.I. fighting against each other, and reinforcement helicopters come in plenty.

With the helicopters located, one player must take control of the steering wheel while the other two wield the turrets of the MRAP. It will take a combined effort from both gunners to dismantle reinforcement helicopters before they take off and flee the battlegrounds. Destroying four reinforcement helicopters from the MRAP will fulfill the second objective of this mission.

Where is the Helo Commander located in The Ultimate Vehicle is Team mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Helo Commander in Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via youtube.com/MarkusGGEZ)

The Helo Commander can be sighted by completing a Secure Intel contract. Upon doing so, it will enter the battlefield. Players must keep constant track of the Helo Commander and shoot it with the MRAP's artillery.

They can make use of these tips and techniques to eliminate the Helo Commander:

Prioritize usage of the back turret of the MRAP in order to take down the Helo Commander.

Players must constantly keep moving in order to avoid taking excessive damage from the antagonist in-game.

Players can seek the cover of gas stations and make necessary repairs if they take damage.

Upon destroying the Helo Commander, the third objective will be completed, concluding this challenging DMZ mission and yielding the following rewards:

Skeleton Key

15,000 XP

For more Call of Duty content, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.