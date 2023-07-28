What is the Armored Royale mode of Warzone 2 Season 5

The highly awaited Armored Royale mode will be added to Warzone 2's Season 5 update, along with a slew of new content that includes weaponry, maps, modes, events, and more. With roots dating back to Warzone 1, this mode has already captured a devoted following. It debuted as a limited-time offering in October 2020. The mode will be a big addition in the upcoming update, featuring a distinct gameplay experience highly valued by dedicated Warzone players. Expect an enriched and engaging experience with this exciting addition.

This article intends to provide an in-depth evaluation of the aforementioned mode, providing important information that players should be aware of prior to its release. Read on to become acquainted with the Armored Royale mode's characteristics and mechanics.

Armored Royale will be a new mode in Warzone 2 following the release of Season 5

The Armored Royale is a mode centered on the use of armored vehicles. To suit this mode, Season 5 of Warzone 2 will introduce a new vehicle named MRAP, which has a tank-like body. With the addition of this solid vehicle, all critical conditions for Armored Royale will be met, allowing it to make its long-awaited comeback in Warzone 2 Season 5. The official Call of Duty blog describes the mode as:

The MRAP’s return means one thing: Armored Royale is coming back. Reinforce your squad in this Battle Royale with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks.

The Armored Royale mode provides gamers their own MRAP vehicle, equipped with a turret, protective shielding, and a mobile Buy Station. This vehicle becomes the mode's backbone, forcing players to use it skillfully for fortification, defense, and strategic attacks. Maintenance and repair are critical since the survivability of the MRAP is important. The game essentially develops into an intense armored vehicle battle royale, where tactical maneuvering, destroying adversaries, and preserving the MRAP are critical to securing victory as the last squad standing.

The mode will return during Warzone 2's Season 5; however, the exact release date is currently unknown. Furthermore, there is no word on whether it will be available as a limited-time inclusion as seen in prior titles or a permanent mode in the game.

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW 2 Season 5 are scheduled to go live on August 2, 2023, and will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.