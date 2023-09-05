Warzone 2 DMZ guide: "Seasoned Commander" mission explained

Seasoned Commander DMZ is a Tier 4 Shadow Company objective introduced with the MW2 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded updates. With this assignment, the Shadow Company requires that you assassinate opposing Konni commanders. To complete the Seasoned Commander mission, you must locate and assassinate four leaders in a single DMZ deployment.

Players who complete the assignment successfully will receive an SP-R 208 Sniper Rifle and 15,000 XP. Although the job appears to be difficult, it is actually relatively simple to complete.

That being said, in this guide, we'll go through each of the objectives and show you how to complete the Seasoned Commander mission swiftly and efficiently.

What is the mission objective of Seasoned Commander in Warzone 2 DMZ

The main objective of Seasoned Commander is to eliminate four enemy commanders in a single deployment. This means that you must play a map with at least four bosses. The commanders are mini-boss fights offered in the Warzone 2 DMZ mode.

There are numerous bosses in the game, but not all of them appear on the maps. You won't have to finish this quest in a single session. It is possible to take out one commander, then exfil out and drop back in, maintaining your progress. But if you die only once, you'll have to start over.

Best map to complete Seasoned Commander in Warzone 2 DMZ

Al Marzah Warzone 2 DMZ (Image via Activision)

Each map in DMZ has a different commander unit, such as the Pyro, Commander Helo, Scavenger, and others. Some are easier to kill than others, while some are so far away that they are unsuitable for this assignment.

Given the availability of commanders and the vastness of the map, Al Mazrah proved to be the optimal location for the Seasoned Commander mission. the enemies on the map can be easily found, and some of them even have a dedicated location. Since Ashika Island and Vondel don't have enough commanders and are too small, you are more likely to encounter opposing operators.

Here are some of our recommended bosses to fight against in Al Mazrah for the Seasoned Commander mission:

Chemist

Juggernaut

Scavenger

Pyro

Helo Commander

How to find and kill Commanders in Seasoned Commander in Warzone 2 DMZ

Secure Intel (Image via Activision)

Drop into Al Mazrah and head straight for the gas. You will find the Chemist in the yellow radiation zone of Al Mazrah, and it is pretty easy to take down the Commander with a sniper rifle or rocket launcher from range.

Then look for a Secure Intel contract. These are displayed on the map by green icons with a gray folder. You'll be directed to a specified site where you'll find a laptop and a hard drive and then climb a nearby radio tower to broadcast the data. When you're finished, a random commander will appear on your tactical map.

In most situations, you'll be informed of the location of the Juggernaut or Commander Helo, both of which are easily dispatched with the rocket launcher. The Helo will fire a few shots, requiring the ammo box.

The Juggernaut, like the Chemist, cannot shoot back if you are outside of his range so that you can bring him down from a distance.

You can proceed to the weapon case location to kill the Pyro or exfil and try again in the next run. The former will most likely be locked behind a point of attraction, which means you'll need the key to the site (or a Skeleton Key) to go in.

The Rhinoceros and the Sniper are two more commanders in the Factory Wing of Koschei Complex, but given how inaccessible the region becomes later in a session and how difficult it is to bring them down, this method is not encouraged.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest DMZ guides and updates.