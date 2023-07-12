How to attend the World Series of Warzone tournament live in London?

The World Series of Warzone (WSOW) tournament is easily one of the most prestigious events for Activision’s latest battle royale. Warzone 2 players across the globe can take part in this competition and rake in points to qualify for the ultimate showdown on the big stage. Professional teams, content creators, and other fans flood the gates of the game to earn a spot to compete for the championship title.

The tournament is scheduled to host its Global Finals in London, England. The tickets will become available for purchase on July 17, 2023. Fans to witness the first-ever in-person showdown in a huge arena while the various squads try to prove their superiority over other participants.

How to get World Series of Warzone tickets for the London Grand Finals?

We're coming for you, London 🇬🇧
Sign up now to get access to #WSOW Global Final pre-sale tickets ➡️blizz.ly/WSOWPreSale
📅 Global Final begins Sept. 16

The World Series of Warzone will host a huge showdown between the best players of Warzone 2 in London, England. The tournament will have a total prize pool of $600,000 and is slated to take place on September 16, 2023. The entire competition will be held in the Copper Box Arena.

Fans can sign up on the official website of World Series of Warzone to be eligible for the pre-sale tickets. Here is a brief list of how to sign up for early ticket access.

Visit the official webpage of WSOW.

Click on the Sign up button.

Fill out a Google Form with the required details to get in line for the pre-sale tickets.

You will be notified via the contact method provided if and when your account is eligible for the tickets.

It is important to note that fans should be proactive and check their mail and the official website for more updated information. However, there is no guarantee that all the applicants will get access to the pre-sale tickets. The general ticket sale will go live two days after the pre-sale event.

Public On Sale begins July 19.

The pre-sale tickets will start on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 7 am PT, followed by the general ticket sale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 7 AM PT. Fans can also buy tickets for the Copper Box Arena in the general sale.

The World Series of Warzone is currently on track to host its Stage 2 phase with EU and NA open qualifiers. Both competitions will be held in-game and not have a dedicated match lobby. However, the EU and NA qualifiers will be more aggressive as the squads gather to show off their expertise.

The format for each of the upcoming matches will be in Trios mode and will require players to have a pre-made stack. Other regions such as Mexico, Brazil, LATAM North, LATAM South, Asia, and more will also stand a chance to secure some slots for the Global Finals.

