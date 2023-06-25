Call of Duty: Warzone 2's ultimate battle royale tournament, World Series of Warzone, has been postponed once again due to some in-game issues. The franchise's official Twitter account revealed that the developer is investigating an issue that has resulted in inaccurate tracking of eliminations on the Scoreboard, global Combat stats, and After Action Report.

The account has also revealed that this weekend's World Series of Warzone Opens will be postponed until the game is fixed.

When will World Series of Warzone 2023's next Open Qualifiers begin?

The gaming behemoth is yet to reveal the exact rescheduled date for the tournament as of today. The tweet states:

"This weekend’s #WSOW Opens have been postponed and competitions will be reset at a later date. We appreciate your patience as we work with the studio to ensure fair competition can resume."

Started in 2021, the World Series of Warzone immediately became the ultimate competitive battle between the best players in the world. After the introduction of the new Warzone with Modern Warfare 2, this year's tournament is the first to be held in the new game engine.

However, since the start of the Open Qualifiers, players have been facing numerous issues that have harmed the competitive integrity of the tournament. While the organizer has pulled back the qualifier round multiple times, the game is yet to become completely stable.

Previously, only players from Europe and North America regions could participate in this tournament. However, from this year, Call of Duty has opened the door for everyone in the whole world to be a part of this grand event. With a whopping $1 million in the prize pool, it is surely an eye catching amount that everyone is aiming for.

With the Stage 2 EU Qualifier is all set to be played on June 28, it can be expected that the Open Qualifiers will be held before that. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer for an official confirmation from organizers. For more news related to World Series of Warzone, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

