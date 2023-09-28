How to unlock Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2

Recently, a popular dataminer in the COD community called bob suggested via a post that Warzone 2 and MW2's The Haunting event will include the Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint. This cosmetic is reportedly the new Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition pre-order bonus. To commemorate Halloween, Activision is bringing back the fan-favorite The Haunting event in Warzone 2 and MW2.

According to an official blog post, this content will arrive on October 17, marking the start of Season 6 Reloaded. If you're a long-time Warzone player, you'll recall the inaugural Halloween event on Verdansk, which was loved by many gamers. This year's The Haunting event will see huge crossovers with Evil Dead, Diablo 4, and much more.

This article will tell you how to obtain the Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Getting Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 and MW2

Pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3 will let you get the Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint during Warzone 2 and MW2's The Haunting event — which starts on October 17.

The MW3 Vault Edition will set you back $99.99. It is presently available for pre-order via the Warzone 2 and MW2 stores, as well as the official Call of Duty website. It offers excellent value for players looking to get a head start in the game and access to special content.

This weapon blueprint will carry over to MW3. The Soul Harvester Tracer weapon blueprint in WZ2 and MW2 will grant bonus souls for eliminating agents and monsters. These souls can be used to unlock various rewards or improvements within The Haunting event.

Official Open Beta schedule access dates (Image via Activision)

Pre-orders for Modern Warfare 3 are presently being accepted. Activision followed the release format of MW2 by introducing Standard and premium Vault Editions of MW3. The studio has not confirmed if the bonus will be available for players who have already pre-ordered the latter.

Call of Duty: MW3 will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam). Fans can keep an eye on the official Call of Duty blog and Twitter (X) pages for announcements and news related to that.