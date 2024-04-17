How to win in close combat in COD Mobile

Your ability to succeed in close-quarters combat is crucial to surviving the fast-paced world of COD Mobile. You need to use a combination of ability, strategy, and accuracy to win these fierce battles. With that in mind, we have tried to cover three key points in this guide to help you win close-quarters battles: movement and placement mastery, aim and weapon selection mastery, and tactical equipment and ability utilization.

These strategies will improve your gameplay and ensure victory when the chips are down, regardless of experience level.

Strategies to win in close combat in COD Mobile

1) Master movement and positioning

Master your movement (Image via Activision)

In COD Mobile, close combat frequently involves a combination of posture and movement. Tracers can use strafing, hopping, and sliding to make themselves a difficult target while maintaining a constant crosshair on their opponent. Strafe left and right randomly to confuse your opponent's aim, leap around obstacles to ambush adversaries, and duck under cover to avoid oncoming fire.

Keep an eye on your surroundings at all times and make good use of cover to reduce exposure and increase your chances of landing shots. It's crucial to position yourself correctly to flank opponents or surprise them from an unexpected angle. You must be aware of auditory signals, such as footsteps, to predict adversary movements and respond appropriately.

2) Perfect your aim and weapon choice

Always choose a good weapon (Image via Activision)

Accuracy is critical in COD Mobile, especially in confined places. To make sure your shots hit the mark, especially in situations where engagements take place in a split second, practice your aim regularly.

To deal maximum damage and finish targets faster, aim for the head. Try out a variety of weaponry to determine which one best fits your playstyle and performs well in close-quarters fighting. Shotguns and SMGs are common options for close-quarters combat because of their rapid-fire rate and potency.

To get an advantage in close-quarters combat, personalize your loadout with accessories that improve stability, accuracy, and aim-down sight speed. Master the art of hip-firing for encounters that are too close for aiming down sights. This permits faster reactions and more mobility while still inflicting damage.

3) Utilize tactical equipment and abilities in COD Mobile

Official artwork (Image via Activision)

The use of tactical gear and operator skills can tip the odds in your favor during close-quarters battles in COD Mobile. Stun, flashbang, and smoke grenades might allow you to flank or push adversaries while they're weak, by disorienting and blinding them. To manage the flow of encounters and generate opportunities for your group, use tactical equipment strategically.

Operator skills such as Gravity Spikes and Purifier can easily eliminate several foes in confined areas, giving the operator a significant advantage in close-quarters battles. Collaborate with your group to combine skills and enhance their effectiveness in combat, transforming close-quarters battles into resounding wins.

