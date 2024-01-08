Hueneme Negev error in Modern Warfare 3: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 players seem to be facing the Hueneme Negev error, which prevents players from connecting to the game servers. Unfortunately, the latest Call of Duty title is still plagued with several bugs and glitches, much like its predecessors. While these errors aren't new to the franchise, they make the gaming experience less enjoyable.

There aren't any permanent solutions from the developers so far, but you can still do some things on your end to fix the Hueneme Negev error in Modern Warfare 3. These fixes should help you work around the error before it reappears after a few games.

How to fix Hueneme Negev error in Modern Warfare 3

There are several temporary fixes for this error in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The exact cause for the Hueneme Negev error in Modern Warfare 3 is still unknown. However, based on several players' experiences, the error is mostly due to connection issues. Players reportedly encounter the error in different scenarios, while logging into the game and even during match lobbies.

Fortunately, there are some things that you can perform on your end. Here's how you can temporarily fix the Hueneme Negev error:

1) Select Retry multiple times

Hitting the Retry button the first time won't probably work, but several MW3 players reported that selecting the button repeatedly several times has worked for them. It's the easiest and quickest way to fix the error, so this should be the first thing you try to do. It probably won't work for everyone, but it's a fix you can always attempt.

If this does not work for you, you can also try going offline for a few minutes before eventually coming back online again. Some players reported fixing the issue after this.

2) Relaunch the game

Another common fix for CoD errors is to exit and relaunch the game. After closing MW3, check for possible updates, and then relaunch your game. The Hueneme Negev error should be fixed after restarting your game client.

3) Check server status

If the above solutions aren't working, you have to manually check the Modern Warfare 3 server status. You can check them via Activision Online Services status, PlayStation Network Status, or Xbox Network Status. You can also visit the game's official social media accounts for server announcements.

If there is an ongoing server issue, there's nothing much you can do but wait for the servers to get fixed.

Stay tuned at Sportkeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.