Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass revealed: Release window, what to expect, and more

As previously reported over the past few months, Call of Duty (COD) titles are all set to be part of Microsoft's popular Xbox Game Pass. This subscription service boasts an extensive library of numerous popular game titles, and players can expect popular COD titles to arrive after the Microsoft x Activision Blizzard acquisition is finalized.

While fans were anticipating the much-awaited release of Modern Warfare 3 via the Xbox Game Pass, there have been some controversial updates in that regard. However, our article will detail all the information about the arrival of COD games in the Game Pass.

When will Call of Duty games come to Xbox Game Pass?

Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

While there is no specific release date confirmed for the same, these games will likely be part of the Xbox Game Pass collection by the beginning of 2024.

Not only will the most popular Call of Duty titles be featured with this acquisition, but a number of games from Blizzard, such as Diablo and Overwatch, will also be a prominent part of the Game Pass.

Will Modern Warfare 3 be a part of the Xbox Game Pass?

Activision Blizzard official post on X (Image via x.com/ATVI_AB)

Activision Blizzard recently made a post on X (previously Twitter) confirming that Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), which is due to be released on November 10, 2023, will not be part of the Xbox Game Pass in 2023. Other flagship titles, like Diablo 4, have also been officially confirmed to not be included in the Xbox Game Pass for this year.

The post from Activision Blizzard on X also stated that while Modern Warfare 3 will not be added to the Game Pass in 2023, it may be included in the upcoming year.

What COD games will be part of the Xbox Game Pass?

All COD games in Xbox Game Pass (Image via Microsoft and Activision Blizzard)

The news of MW3 not coming to the Xbox Game Pass is surely a bummer, but there is a whole array of other COD titles that have been confirmed for the Game Pass upon Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Below is a list of all the COD titles that are confirmed to be part of the Xbox Game Pass in 2023:

Call of Duty Call of Duty 2 Call of Duty 3 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare World at War Modern Warfare 2 Black Ops MW3 Black Ops 2 Ghosts Advanced Warfare Black Ops 3 WWII Black Ops 4 Modern Warfare Cold War Vanguard MW2

With a list of so many options, COD fans availing the benefits of the Game Pass will appreciate gaining access to all these titles.

For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.