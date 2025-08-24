Is Black Ops 7 a DLC? 

Black Ops 7, releasing on November 14, 2025, will have a unique new co-op campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies mode. Hence, it is a complete and unique new title in its own right, Black Ops 7 is not a DLC. It will reintroduce some popular characters like David Mason and Raul Menendez while also giving them their own new story arc.

Read on to know more about Black Ops 7.

Black Ops 7 will have a plethora of new and original content

Some Call of Duty titles don't offer much in terms of content, apart from perhaps a very short new campaign and game mode updates. A great example of this is Modern Warfare III, which had a main campaign that could be finished in three to four hours.

This ends up feeling like a DLC rather than a whole new game. Thankfully, that's not the case with Black Ops 7, which will reportedly feature an extensive new main campaign with an immersive storyline involving Mason and Menendez surrounded by the Guild corporation.

The campaign will also feature a four-player co-op format, so multiple players can finish the story together. It is also set to have a 32-player multiplayer final mission.

Apart from the main storyline, fans will get to further explore the Zombies mode through new stories, characters, and much more. Finally, the Multiplayer mode will also be revived in Black Ops 7, involving an evolution of the Omnimovement mechanics introduced in Black Ops 6.

In essence, the upcoming Call of Duty game will be a separate title of its own without being attached to any other game as a DLC. It will also not lag behind in terms of content to the extent that it feels like a DLC.

Black Ops 7 is set in the COD storyline and has relevance to the story of Black Ops 2 as well as parts of Black Ops 6. The game will likely have a large file size and is not a direct expansion of the previous title like a DLC pack would be.

