Is CoD Warzone 3 cross-platform?

Call of Duty: Warzone 3 is officially here with a brand new map and a major overhaul from its last iteration. This new update has added a new battle royale map named Urzikstan, and all the movement mechanisms and gunplay changes of Modern Warfare 3 have been added to the game. While players look to enjoy the free-to-play battle royale experience, the usual question arises: Is Warzone 3 cross-platform?

This article provides details regarding the game's platforms and availability.

Does Warzone 3 support cross-play?

Warzone 3 supports cross-play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. The game also allows cross-progression. Furthermore, players on PC can download the game from Steam or Battle Net, both of which offer cross-play support.

What's new in Warzone 3?

The new CoD battle royale experience has brought several new features. From an exclusive map and new movement to gunplay features, there is a lot to explore. Here is a list of everything new in WZ 3:

Map

Urzikstan map

New Gulag

Movement changes

Slide canceling

Tac-Stance

ADS while sliding

Running while reloading

A slight movement boost when using the Stim Tactical

Gameplay changes

Backup Pistol

Improved water combat

Manual Gas Mask

Experimental Gas Element

Dedicated ammo slots

Loot rarity

Contract Activation Laptop

Updated Tac Map icons

Classic Red Dots

Improved loot spreading

Furthermore, players will be able to access a new controllable train, which will have complete forward and backward engine controls. The train also features a Buy Station, UAV Tower, Ammo Depot, a confirmed Legendary Supply Crate, and a handbrake in the rear carriage.

The new map brings in Horizontal Ziplines, allowing players to maneuver using a zipline horizontally. There is also a new vehicle called the Coyote, which features a mounted machine gun for when in combat.

Players can access new Perks in the game. According to the official blog, there will be two sets of Perks: Default and Custom. Here are all the Default Perks that the game will feature:

Tac pads

Commando Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves

Climbing Boots

Overkill

Custom Perks

Irradiated

Tempered

Combat Scout

Resolute

Shrouded

Mountaineer

Stalker

Escapist

Primed Faculty

