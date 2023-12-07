Is CoD Warzone 3 cross-platform?

Call of Duty: Warzone 3 is officially here with a brand new map and a major overhaul from its last iteration. This new update has added a new battle royale map named Urzikstan, and all the movement mechanisms and gunplay changes of Modern Warfare 3 have been added to the game. While players look to enjoy the free-to-play battle royale experience, the usual question arises: Is Warzone 3 cross-platform?
This article provides details regarding the game's platforms and availability.
Does Warzone 3 support cross-play?
Warzone 3 supports cross-play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. The game also allows cross-progression. Furthermore, players on PC can download the game from Steam or Battle Net, both of which offer cross-play support.
What's new in Warzone 3?
The new CoD battle royale experience has brought several new features. From an exclusive map and new movement to gunplay features, there is a lot to explore. Here is a list of everything new in WZ 3:
Map
- Urzikstan map
- New Gulag
Movement changes
- Slide canceling
- Tac-Stance
- ADS while sliding
- Running while reloading
- A slight movement boost when using the Stim Tactical
Gameplay changes
- Backup Pistol
- Improved water combat
- Manual Gas Mask
- Experimental Gas Element
- Dedicated ammo slots
- Loot rarity
- Contract Activation Laptop
- Updated Tac Map icons
- Classic Red Dots
- Improved loot spreading
Furthermore, players will be able to access a new controllable train, which will have complete forward and backward engine controls. The train also features a Buy Station, UAV Tower, Ammo Depot, a confirmed Legendary Supply Crate, and a handbrake in the rear carriage.
The new map brings in Horizontal Ziplines, allowing players to maneuver using a zipline horizontally. There is also a new vehicle called the Coyote, which features a mounted machine gun for when in combat.
Players can access new Perks in the game. According to the official blog, there will be two sets of Perks: Default and Custom. Here are all the Default Perks that the game will feature:
- Tac pads
- Commando Gloves
- Quick-Grip Gloves
- Climbing Boots
- Overkill
Custom Perks
- Irradiated
- Tempered
- Combat Scout
- Resolute
- Shrouded
- Mountaineer
- Stalker
- Escapist
- Primed Faculty
