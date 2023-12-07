Call of Duty

Is CoD Warzone 3 cross-platform?

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Dec 07, 2023 00:04 IST
Is Warzone 3 cross-platform? (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone 3 is officially here with a brand new map and a major overhaul from its last iteration. This new update has added a new battle royale map named Urzikstan, and all the movement mechanisms and gunplay changes of Modern Warfare 3 have been added to the game. While players look to enjoy the free-to-play battle royale experience, the usual question arises: Is Warzone 3 cross-platform?

This article provides details regarding the game's platforms and availability.

Does Warzone 3 support cross-play?

Warzone 3 supports cross-play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5. The game also allows cross-progression. Furthermore, players on PC can download the game from Steam or Battle Net, both of which offer cross-play support.

What's new in Warzone 3?

The new CoD battle royale experience has brought several new features. From an exclusive map and new movement to gunplay features, there is a lot to explore. Here is a list of everything new in WZ 3:

Map

  • Urzikstan map
  • New Gulag

Movement changes

  • Slide canceling
  • Tac-Stance
  • ADS while sliding
  • Running while reloading
  • A slight movement boost when using the Stim Tactical

Gameplay changes

  • Backup Pistol
  • Improved water combat
  • Manual Gas Mask
  • Experimental Gas Element
  • Dedicated ammo slots
  • Loot rarity
  • Contract Activation Laptop
  • Updated Tac Map icons
  • Classic Red Dots
  • Improved loot spreading

Furthermore, players will be able to access a new controllable train, which will have complete forward and backward engine controls. The train also features a Buy Station, UAV Tower, Ammo Depot, a confirmed Legendary Supply Crate, and a handbrake in the rear carriage.

The new map brings in Horizontal Ziplines, allowing players to maneuver using a zipline horizontally. There is also a new vehicle called the Coyote, which features a mounted machine gun for when in combat.

Players can access new Perks in the game. According to the official blog, there will be two sets of Perks: Default and Custom. Here are all the Default Perks that the game will feature:

  • Tac pads
  • Commando Gloves
  • Quick-Grip Gloves
  • Climbing Boots
  • Overkill

Custom Perks

  • Irradiated
  • Tempered
  • Combat Scout
  • Resolute
  • Shrouded
  • Mountaineer
  • Stalker
  • Escapist
  • Primed Faculty

